Colfax and River Falls girls basketball each received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA playoff brackets released Sunday, highlighting the local crop.
Colfax, in Division 4, awaits the winner of No. 9 Glenwood City and No. 8 Shell Lake for a Friday, Feb. 28 matchup. The Division 2 Wildcats will play the winner of No. 9 Sparta and No. 8 Menomonie on that same day.
Playoff action begins on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Outside the top seeds, a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup in Division 1 poses perhaps the most intriguing local matchup as Chippewa Falls heads to Eau Claire Memorial. Also in Division 1, Eau Claire North earned a 15th seed and will travel to No. 2 Kimberly.
Joining River Falls in Division 2 is Rice Lake, which received a No. 10 seed and will travel to No. 7 Medford. Win and the Warriors earn a date with No. 2 Onalaska.
Three local squads earned top five seeds in Division 3, led by No. 3 Bloomer. The Blackhawks will host the winner of No. 11 Spooner and No. 6 Somerset. Elk Mound and Barron each earned four seeds, with the Mounders set to host Adams-Friendship while the Golden Bears will welcome Amery.
No. 9 Altoona will travel to No. 8 Ellsworth, with the winner to face No. 1 Arcadia in the Elk Mound half of Sectional No. 1. No. 8 Baldwin-Woodville will host No. 9 Osceola in the Barron side.
Division 4 features some familiar matchups, including a Western Cloverbelt battle between No. 5 Fall Creek and No. 12 Regis. The winner will meet another conference foe, hud-Boyd. D4 also features a Dunn-St. Croix showdown between No. 6 Durand and No. 11 Spring Valley, with the winner facing Western Cloverbelt champion Osseo-Fairchild.
The highest local seed outside of Colfax in Division 4 is Ladysmith, which earned a No. 3 ranking and will host the winner of No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and No. 6 Grantsburg. Also in that half of the Sectional No. 1 bracket is a local matchup between No. 7 Boyceville and No. 10 Cumberland, while No. 5 Cameron will host No. 12 Chequamegon.
In the bottom half of the bracket No. 7 Cadott will host No. 10 Whitehall and No. 9 Mondovi will face No. 8 Cochrane-Fountain City.
Receiving the top local seed in Division 5 was Blair-Taylor, a No. 4 in Sectional No. 3. The Wildcats will host No. 13 Pittsville. No. 5 McDonell was the highest local in Sectional No. 1 with a No. 5 seed. McDonell will meet No. 12 Thorp.
Another local matchup in Sectional No. 1 is No. 6 Immanuel against No. 11 Lake Holcombe. Rounding out the sectional is No. 7 Flambeau vs. No. 10 Greenwood, No. 9 Bruce vs. No. 8 Owen-Withee, No. 14 New Auburn vs. No. 3 Loyal and No. 16 Cornell vs. No. 1 Clear Lake.
Eleva-Strum earned a bye in Sectional No. 3 and will play the winner of No. 7 Columbus Catholic and No. 10 Gilmanton. No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln hosts No. 11 Augusta and No. 8 Elmwood/Plum City welcomes No. 9 Independence.