MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls basketball program views last year as a bit of an anomaly.
It was already a strange season, played in mostly empty gyms while wearing masks amid the pandemic. But injuries and absences made it difficult for the Mustangs to get into a rhythm, and it showed in their 10-9 record.
But with last year’s roster almost entirely intact this winter, Menomonie has found the one thing it lacked last time around: continuity.
The Mustangs have stayed mostly healthy and on the court this season, and it’s paid off in a big way. Menomonie is 18-3 and could clinch a piece of the Big Rivers title as early as Saturday or next week.
“We could see the potential last year,” coach Storm Harmon said. “A lot of them have been with us since their sophomore or freshman years. It’s just a lot of confident girls and a lot of continuity, and that can take you places.”
The Mustangs hold a two-game lead atop the conference with three left to play. They’ve only dropped one Big Rivers game this season. It’s been smooth otherwise.
“From last year to this year, the people haven’t really changed,” guard Helen Chen said. “I just think all the pieces have started to come together this year. Everything that we’ve been practicing last year and over the summer has come together. Hard work pays off.”
Players returning from injury and a steady rotation that’s remained available for most of the season have made the Mustangs a force in the area. They started the season 1-2, but have won 17 of their 18 games since.
Wholehearted, complete buy-in from a team can be a deciding factor in success too, but it’s rare to find. Harmon said the Mustangs have it though.
“The foundation of our program is love,” he said. “The amount of respect that they have for each person — as a person, not a basketball player — I think goes light years beyond. They know you have more value than just being a basketball player. That way, they come into practice and give it all they have because they see you as more than what you contribute in a game.”
It could be seen as an abstract way to find success on the basketball court, but the Mustangs are on board.
“Our coach always tells us that it’s more important to love the teammate next to you more than you dislike the opponent across from you,” forward Emma Mommsen said. “I think just working together has really helped push us forward.”
The Mustangs’ style of play has helped too. They like to keep the tempo high and aim to wear down opponents with their press defense. So far, it’s worked.
Offensively, they’re well-rounded. Mommsen leads the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game, but several players hover around an average of 10 points per contest.
Menomonie hasn’t won the Big Rivers since 2010, and that was their only conference title for at least the last 30 years. This group is out to change that — and more. The playoffs are looming, and the Mustangs have received votes in the Associated Press’ Division 2 state poll for much of the season.
“It would be insanely special, especially for our group of seniors,” Chen said. “We’ve worked really hard for that. But we know we’ve got bigger goals, too.”