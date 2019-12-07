Few girls basketball teams have been as dominant in recent years as Melrose-Mindoro.
The Mustangs have won three consecutive Large Dairyland Conference titles, accruing a perfect 45-0 record in league play during that stretch. So until somebody proves otherwise, it’s Melrose-Mindoro above everybody else in the conference.
The Mustangs have gone to state two consecutive years, finishing as Division 4 runner-up both times. Four key contributors are back from last year’s powerhouse, including South Dakota State recruits Mesa Byom (13.2 ppg) and Emily Herzberg (12.4 ppg). Calette Lockington (8.8 ppg) holds an offer from UW-Milwaukee.
Naturally, the Mustangs are heavily favored to win the league again this winter.
Eleva-Strum placed second in the conference behind Melrose-Mindoro last season. The Cardinals are an experienced bunch this season, led by first team All-Northwest guard Brianna Nelson. She’s a Viterbo commit, and led the conference in several categories last winter with 14.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 steals per game.
Also back are Olivia Windjue (8.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Kloe Hillestad (8 ppg), among others.
“We have an experienced group of girls with eight seniors,” Cardinals coach Darrin Nelson said. “We will also look to some of the younger girls to add valuable minutes.”
Alma Center Lincoln took fourth in the conference last season, and has a foundation to build on with top scorers Jacquelyn Paul (104 ppg) and Elizabeth Stanley (7.7 ppg) returning.
Augusta, which went 6-9 in league play last season, will need to replace leading scorer Ashlyn Korger (15 ppg). But the Beavers have their other four starters returning, which could help them make a push up the standings. Camryn Grunewald (9.3 ppg), Chloe Jacobs (7.7 pg) and Hannah King (7 ppg) should all be factors on offense this year.
“(We’re) hoping to use four returning starters to help us finish in the top half of the Large Dairyland and make a deep playoff run,” coach Josh Peterson said.
Whitehall will be looking to improve on its last-place finish of a year ago. The Norse have some experience back to help them accomplish that. Cochrane-Fountain City took third last season, but graduated its top two scorers.
The race for the Small Dairyland girls title was tight last year, and might follow a similar trajectory this season.
Independence won the league by one game over Blair-Taylor a year ago before making a run to the Division 5 sectional finals. The Indees will have a mostly new lineup this year though, while Blair-Taylor has a couple of mainstays back in the mix.
Ziy Conner (11.5 ppg, 8 rpg) and Brianna Truog (8 ppg, 3.7 rpg) will power the Indees’ push for another conference title.
But new players will need to step up to round out the rotation.
“We are going to be rebuilding this season,” Independence coach John Zilla said. “We have a very inexperienced team this season. We will look to be competitive in most of our games and continue to improve as the season goes on.”
Blair-Taylor, meanwhile, has two of its top three scorers back in Marlee Nehring (12.8 ppg) and Lauren Kidd (8.7 ppg). The Wildcats have a mix of youth and experience this season.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran and Gilmanton will both be looking to improve this season. The Lancers don’t have much varsity experience and will aim to grow as the winter progresses.
Gilmanton has two of its main scorers back in Elizabeth Meier and Marli Evans. The Panthers took last in the league last year but will look to be a bit more competitive this season.
Alma/Pepin took third in the league last winter, but lost the conference’s leading scorer in Maci Luff (16.9 ppg) and Erin Seifert (11.8 ppg). It’ll be up to new faces if the team is to remain in the top half of the standings.
Last year's standings
Small
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Independence
|11-3
|18-5
|Blair-Taylor
|10-4
|15-8
|Alma/Pepin
|4-10
|8-12
|Immanuel Lutheran
|3-11
|5-14
|Gilmanton
|1-13
|4-15
Large
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Melrose-Mindoro
|15-0
|26-2
|Eleva-Strum
|13-2
|20-4
|Cochrane-Fountain City
|9-6
|11-12
|Alma Center Lincoln
|7-8
|14-9
|Augusta
|6-9
|9-14
|Whitehall
|1-14
|2-18
Team previews
Team capsules
Large
Alma Center Lincoln
Coach: Bill Schulte
Last year: 14-9, 7-8
Roster: SENIORS — Elise Theiler, 6-0, F; Emma Fischer, 5-6, G; Elizabeth Stanley, 5-6, F.
JUNIORS — Jacquelyn Paul, 5-7, G; Molly Johnson, 5-7, G; Sadie Schmidt, 5-6, G; Liz Prindle, 5-6, G.
SOPHOMORES — Taylor Stanley, 5-5, G.
FRESHMEN — Miah Breheim, 5-6, G; Liza Cummings, 5-7, F; Sada Stanley, 5-4, G.
Notes: The Hornets return both of their top two scorers from last season in Jacquelyn Paul (10.4 ppg) and Elizabeth Stanley (7.7 ppg).
Augusta
Coach: Josh Peterson, third season (18-28).
Last year: 9-14, 6-9.
Roster: SENIORS — Chloe Jacobs, Jessa Weiss, Camryn Grunewald, Hannah King.
JUNIORS — Aiza Larson, Phoenyx Knuth, Bri Krueger, Kennedy Schroeder.
SOPHOMORES — Kirsten Willms.
FRESHMEN — Kennedy Korger, Sam Wincse.
Notes: The good news for the Beavers is that four starters are back. The bad news is that the one starter who graduated — fifth team All-Northwest guard Ashlyn Korger — leaves big shoes to fill. She averaged a team-best 15 points per game last year. Camryn Grunewald (9.3 ppg), Chloe Jacobs (7.7 ppg) and Hannah King (7 ppg) all bring back a knack for scoring for the Beavers, along with Phoenyx Knuth (5.2 ppg) and Kennedy Schroeder (5 ppg). Augusta’s aiming to finish in the top half of the conference this season.
Eleva-Strum
Coach: Darrin Nelson, third season (81-40).
Last year: 20-4, 13-2
Roster: SENIORS — Brianna Nelson, 5-4, G; Kloe Hillestad, 5-9, F; Kylie Putzy 5-4, G; Bethany Christianson, 5-3, G; Ally Schick, 5-8, G; Jayden Ellifson, 5-4, G; Kelli Hanson, 5-10, G.
JUNIORS — Jordyn Turk, 5-8, F; Amber Wojcik, 5-8, F.
SOPHOMORES — Paige Hanner, 5-8, F; Madison Schultz, 5-9, F.
Notes: The Cardinals have a veteran group this season and are looking to improve on a second-place finish in the conference last season. Look for Brianna Nelson to pick up where she left off last season after averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 4.5 steals per game in her junior year, earning first-team All-Northwest honors.
Whitehall
Coach: Beth Lisowski, first season.
Last year: 2-18, 1-14.
Roster: SENIORS — MyKenskie Beighley, W; Ariel Koxlein, P, Ellie Matejka, G.
JUNIORS — Janna Thoma, W; Sami Huff, F; Olivia Youngbauer, G.
SOPHOMORES — Brenna Clatt, W; Nylah Lisowski, W; McKenna Pientok, F; Nicoya Yarrington, G.
Notes: The Norse return top scorers Ariel Koxlein and MyKensie Beighley from last year’s squad.
Others
Cochrane-Fountain City took third in the standings last year. The Pirates will need to find a new main source of scoring following the graduation of their top two scorers. ... Melrose-Mindoro has won three straight conference titles and 45 games in a row in the league. The Mustangs are heavily favored to win it again, powered by three Division I prospects in Emily Herzberg, Mesa Byom and Calette Lockington.
Small
Blair-Taylor
Coach: Duane Waldera.
Last year: 15-8, 10-4.
Roster: SENIORS — Marlee Nehring, 5-9; Lauren Kidd, 5-10.
JUNIORS — Emma Johnson, 5-5; Austyn Capouch, 5-10; Alivia Boe, 5-9; McKenna Boe, 5-9.
SOPHOMORES — Chloe Wagner, 5-9.
FRESHMEN — Abby Thompson, 5-6; Lindsay Steien, 5-9.
Notes: The Wildcats are fresh off a second-place finish in the conference. They’ll need to fill the void left by graduated top scorer Danyella Waldera (15.7 ppg), but have a good place to start with seniors Marlee Nehring (12.8 ppg) and Lauren Kidd (8.7 ppg).
Gilmanton
Coach: Jamey Davis, eighth season.
Last year: 4-16, 1-13.
Roster: SENIORS — Grace Serum, G; Elizabeth Meier, G; Marli Evans, G; Taylor Hovey, P; Emily Olson, P.
JUNIORS — Cali Flick, G.
SOPHOMORES — Lydia Evans, G; Hillari Klopp, P; Keannah Bloom, G; Katelyn Ottum, P.
FRESHMEN — Kailey Herbenson, P; Olivia Wulff, G.
Notes: The Panthers will look to improve on last year’s last-place finish in the conference. Some of their top scorers are back in senior guards Elizabeth Meier and Marli Evans.
Independence
Coach: John Zilla, 19th season (300-134).
Last year: 18-5, 11-3.
Roster: SENIORS — Grace Pyka, G, 5-5; Brianna Truog, F, 5-8.
JUNIORS — Jenessa Perry, F, 5-8; Emerson Pronschinske, G, 5-6; Emma Pietrek, F, 5-9; Ziy Conner, C, 6-0.
SOPHOMORES — Mackenzie Taylor, F, 5-5; Alanna Back, C, 5-7; Avery Pape, G, 5-3; Aubrie Pronschinske, G, 5-5.
FRESHMEN — Amiah Ives, G, 5-6.
Notes: The Indees won the conference title and made a run to the Division 5 sectional finals last season. Only one starter is back though, and with a young roster it could be a rebuilding season. They’ll build around Ziy Conner (11.5 ppg, 8 rpg) and Brianna Truog (8 ppg, 3.7 rpg). Almost half of the team is composed of underclassmen.
Others
Alma/Pepin went 8-12 last season, but graduated its only all-conference player in Maci Luff. She was the leading scorer in the league.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma Center Lincoln; Melrose-Mindoro at Whitehall; Eleva-Strum at Augusta; Alma/Pepin at Immanuel; Gilmanton at Independence.
Friday, Dec. 13: Alma Center Lincoln at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Cochrane-Fountain City; Independence at Blair-Taylor; Gilmanton at Alma/Pepin; Whitehall at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Hillsboro at Blair-Taylor, 2:30 p.m.; Prescott at Cochrane-Fountain City, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16: Whitehall at Arcadia.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Durand at Melrose-Mindoro.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Augusta at Alma Center Lincoln; Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Whitehall; Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor; Independence at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27: Augusta vs. Loyal at Auburndale, 1 p.m.; Independence at Elmwood/Plum City, 3:30 p.m.; Cornell at Gilmanton, 5:45 p.m.; Shullsburg vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Cochrane-Fountain City at Bangor Tournament; Augusta at Auburndale Tournament; Eleva-Strum at Mondovi.
Monday, Dec. 30: Cashton at Blair-Taylor, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Mondovi at Gilmanton.
Friday, Jan. 3: Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln; Eleva-Strum at Whitehall; Cochrane-Fountain City at Augusta; Independence at Alma/Pepin.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Onalaska vs. Melrose-Mindoro at UW-La Crosse, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: Cadott at Whitehall; McDonell at Eleva-Strum; Blair-Taylor at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Gilmanton at Elmwood/Plum City; Owen-Withee at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Alma Center Lincoln at Greenwood; Independence at Glenwood City.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Alma Center Lincoln at Gilmanton; Blair-Taylor at Eleva-Strum; Melrose-Mindoro at Independence; Alma/Pepin at Cochrane-Fountain City.
Monday, Jan. 13: New Lisbon at Alma Center Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Luther at Melrose-Mindoro; Alma/Pepin at Alma Center Lincoln; Whitehall at Blair-Taylor; Independence at Eleva-Strum; Immanuel at Cochrane-Fountain City; Augusta at Gilmanton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17: Alma Center Lincoln at Immanuel; Cochrane-Fountain City at Blair-Taylor; Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro; Independence at Whitehall; Alma/Pepin at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Black Hawk vs. Melrose-Mindoro at Wisconsin Dells, 12:50 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Arcadia, 1 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Brookwood, 2:30 p.m.; Elmwood/Plum City at Alma/Pepin, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20: Whitehall at Immanuel; Augusta at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m..
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Osseo-Fairchild at Eleva-Strum; Cochrane-Fountain City at Luther; Independence at Arcadia.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Blair-Taylor at Alma Center Lincoln; Eleva-Strum at Gilmanton; Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence; Immanuel at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Rio at Alma Center Lincoln, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Alma Center Lincoln at Independence; Alma/Pepin at Eleva-Strum; Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro; Gilmanton at Whitehall; Augusta at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31: Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro; Eleva-Strum at Immanuel; Whitehall at Alma/Pepin; Cochrane-Fountain City at Gilmanton; Independence at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Royall at Blair-Taylor, 11:10 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 3: Whitehall at Alma Center Lincoln; Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City; Blair-Taylor at Gilmanton; Independence at Immanuel; Cadott at Alma/Pepin, 7:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Alma/Pepin at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Cochrane-Fountain City at Alma Center Lincoln; Whitehall at Melrose-Mindoro; Immanuel at Alma/Pepin; Independence at Gilmanton; Augusta at Eleva-Strum, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Elmwood/Plum City at Alma Center Lincoln; New Auburn at Immanuel.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Whitehall at Independence, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Eleva-Strum at Alma Center Lincoln; Cochrane-Fountain City at Melrose-Mindoro; Augusta at Whitehall; Elmwood/Plum City at Immanuel.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Alma/Pepin at Turtle Lake, 5:45 p.m.; Immanuel at Lake Holcombe.
Friday, Feb. 14: Melrose-Mindoro at Eleva-Strum; Whitehall at Cochrane-Fountain City; Blair-Taylor at Alma/Pepin.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Gilmanton at Immanuel, 2:30 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Augusta.
Monday, Feb. 17: Blair-Taylor at Whitehall; Spring Valley at Immanuel.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Colfax at Melrose-Mindoro; Cochrane-Fountain City at Sparta; Whitehall at Gilmanton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro; Whitehall at Eleva-Strum; Augusta at Cochrane-Fountain City; Immanuel at Blair-Taylor; Alma/Pepin at Independence.