McDonell’s Lauryn Deetz and Blair-Taylor’s Lindsay Steien both earned first team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.
Deetz and Steien were both honorees in Division 5. Deetz helped the Macks reach the state tournament, posting averages of 16.9 points and 7 rebounds per game. Steien guided the Wildcats to a regional title, scoring in bunches along the way. She was third in the state in scoring average with 28.2 points per game.
Several other locals earned honorable mention status. Menomonie’s Helen Chen and Emma Mommsen were honorable mentions in Division 2 after helping the Mustangs reach the state tournament for the first time. Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee was also an honorable mention in Division 2, serving in a key role in the Warriors’ run to a regional title.
The area had three honorable mentions in Division 4: Durand’s Madisyn Kilboten, Osseo-Fairchild’s Brooke McCune and Ladysmith’s Raemalee Smith. Kilboten led Durand in scoring in a conference runner-up season. McCune was among the top scorers in the league as the Thunder won the Western Cloverbelt title. Smith was the second-leading scorer in the Heart O’ North.
McDonell’s Emily Cooper and Lake Holcombe’s Brooke Lechleitner were honorable mention all-state picks in Division 5. Cooper was a driving force in McDonell’s trip to state. Lechleitner was among the top scorers in the East Lakeland Conference and led the league in rebounding.