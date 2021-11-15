Some conference realignment has added some big names to the mix in the East Lakeland.
The Lakeland Conference, formerly split into three separate leagues — the East, Central and West — has moved to two this year, the East and West. Prairie Farm and Clayton have joined the East, and they’re influential additions. Prairie Farm won the Central title and reached the Division 5 sectional finals last season.
With a strong junior class on board this winter, Prairie Farm may be the favorite to win the crown in their new home. The Panthers are led by all-state guard Marnie Kahl, who averaged just shy of 16 points per game last year.
Fellow juniors Avery Hansen and Sydney Junkans will help out the Panthers’ cause. They were first and second team all-conference selections last season, respectively.
But Prairie Farm isn’t the only team with talent in the East Lakeland. Lake Holcombe returns four starters from a team that won 11 games last winter, including third team All-Northwest selection Brooke Lechleitner. The 6-foot senior has a Division I scholarship offer from Central Connecticut State and averaged 15.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game last season.
“(We’re) hoping to be a contender in the top part of the conference,” coach Jennifer Lechleitner said.
Flambeau has a star of its own in Kristen Lawton. She earned second team All-Northwest honors after posting averages of 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds. The senior is a two-time conference player of the year. However, the Falcons — the defending conference champions — will need to replace some of their other top scorers.
Winter could be a contender too. The Warriors have three all-conference players returning from a team which tied for third in the East Lakeland last season.
Likewise, Bruce has a couple of returning all-conference players to build around. Alex Granica, Rheanna Hopkins and Kaela Anderson make up the returners who will help make up for the departure of leading scorer Capri Storm.
“We will have three returning players that will bring some good leadership to the team,” first-year Bruce coach Kim Weber said. “We will be a younger team so we will be doing some rebuilding. This is a great bunch of young ladies ready to work and have great attitudes. Looking forward to a fun season.
New Auburn, which tied for third in the conference last season, will need to replace top scorer Zoey Rada.