After 30 seasons in charge, Joe Doucette is taking a step back.
The longtime head coach of the Colfax girls basketball program has stepped down from his post, leaving a legacy as one of Wisconsin’s best ever high school coaches.
In 33 years as a head coach, 30 of which were with the Vikings, Doucette compiled a 639-143 record. He owns the fourth-most wins in state history among girls basketball coaches.
But Doucette won’t be leaving the program entirely. He’ll transition to a role as an assistant coach, while his oldest daughter, Courtney Sarauer, will become the new head coach.
“It’s something we’ve talked about for a couple of years,” Doucette said. “Courtney’s ready. She’s going to do a great job. It’s a program that I’m very proud of and worked hard in. I can’t wait to see how Courtney does.”
A Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, Doucette guided Colfax to three WIAA state tournaments in his time as head coach. The Vikings finished as Division 4 state runner-up in 2013. They’ve won 21 conference titles as a program.
Last winter, Colfax went 21-4 while winning the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship and a regional title.
The Vikings also went to state in 1994 and 2008.
Sarauer, then named Courtney Doucette, was a driving force behind Colfax’s run to the 2008 state tournament. She was a second team All-Northwest guard as a junior that season after averaging 14.2 points per game. She earned first team All-Northwest honors as a senior in 2009 in addition to being an AP all-state fourth team selection.
After a standout college career at Minnesota Duluth, Sarauer has been an assistant coach at Colfax for the last five years.
“I’m really excited,” Sarauer said. “I told (Doucette) I wouldn’t (take over as coach) if he didn’t stay. It’s going to be nice to have someone that you can trust and turn to since he’s been around so long. He knows every situation, every scenario. It’s good to have that expertise to turn to when you need it.”
Doucette is glad to be staying aboard in his new capacity. Leaving the head role was a tough decision, but he said it feels like the right time.
“When I told the kids, it was extremely tough,” Doucette said. “Being part of it is still important to me, so it was a tough decision. I so enjoyed (being a head coach). We’ve got a ton of good kids in our program that I like and respect, so it was tougher than I ever imagined.”
Those personal connections are what stood out to Doucette most when he looked back on the last 30 years. Games are won and lost, but he got to coach hundreds of student-athletes as they succeeded on and off the court.
The pillars of the Colfax program, like hard work and integrity, are a source of pride, according to Doucette.
“One of the backbones of our team was trying to impress people with our hard work and teamwork,” he said, “and with Courtney that’s not going to change. I think it’s going to be a great continuation of what we’ve been trying to do.”
Courtney agreed. She knows what the community around the program is all about, and will work to continue the Vikings’ tradition.
“We’ve been really blessed with a caring community around our program,” Sarauer said. “I think they’ve enjoyed seeing our success. It was awesome here for me as a player, and now I’m looking forward to it as a coach as well.”