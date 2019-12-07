There’s not much debate about who is favored to win the Dunn-St. Croix Conference this season.
When asked to predict the top three teams in the league, one conference coach had a simple answer.
Colfax, Colfax, Colfax.
The Vikings, co-champions with Durand last year, were the unanimous pick to win the conference among league coaches surveyed. It’s not hard to see why.
Colfax, a perennially strong girls program, reached the Division 4 sectional finals last winter and has a solid core coming back. Leading the way is second-team All-Northwest wing Kameri Meredith. The senior averaged 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists per game last season.
Morgan Schleusner (3.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg) is also back after earning honorable mention all-conference recognition last winter, while Rachel Scharlau (6.3 ppg) adds a scoring option to the Vikings’ lineup.
Staples of the Colfax program will be present again this year.
“(We’ll) try to represent the school community in a hardworking, classy way,” longtime coach Joe Doucette said.
If Colfax is the preseason favorite, where do the rest of the chips fall?
Despite some heavy losses to graduation, coaches think Durand should compete toward the top of the standings again. The Panthers graduated three players who earned All-Northwest honors: Emily Annis (first team), Emma Hansen (fourth team) and Hannah Prissel (fifth team). That trio helped lead the Panthers to a regional title last winter.
Durand also lost second-team all-conference selection Julia Hayden and honorable mention Sarah Dunbar. So it’ll be up to new leaders if the Panthers are going to contend for another title.
Leah Sabelko, McKenna Hurlburt and Madison Sand are a few of the players who are likely to see a larger role this winter.
Mondovi and Elk Mound are also expected to be competitive within the league and possibly make a run to the top two or three.
Elk Mound took third in the league last year, led by second team All-Northwest forward Morgan Radtke. She has since graduated, but the Mounders have Sophie Cedarblade (8.6 ppg) and Hailey Blaskowski (5.4 ppg) to soften the blow. Cedarblade was an honorable mention all-conference pick last winter.
Making things interesting for the Mounders is a youth movement on the roster — there are six sophomores and three freshmen.
“We will have one of our younger teams in quite some time,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. “We have some athleticism, so we will look to play fast.”
Mondovi is in a similar situation, with half of its roster being composed of sophomores.
Junior Ella Poeschel is the Buffaloes’ leading returning scorer after averaging 10 points per game last year, and Morgan Clark (7.4 ppg) is back too. If the underclassmen can fill larger roles, the Buffaloes could be a team vying for a spot near the top of the standings.
“We are a young, athletic group who plays really hard,” Mondovi coach Kyle Kaufman said. “As we gain experience, we have a lot of potential.”
Boyceville had a solid season last year at 10-12 and has a solid group back to build on that. Tyra Kostman is back after averaging 10.4 points per game last season, and Kady Grambow and Emma Oullette both scored just over six points per contest.
Glenwood City, which placed sixth in the conference last season, will need a new go-to scorer after the graduation of Delaney Quinn (10.9 ppg), an all-conference honoree. Makiah Schutz (8.4 ppg) could be a candidate to fill the role.
Spring Valley went 5-16 last season, but has a promising scorer among its ranks in Alyxis Johansen (11.3 ppg). She scored 24 in the team’s season opener. Sandy Bune (9.2 ppg) is also back for the Cardinals as they look to improve this year.
Elmwood/Plum City went 1-21 last season but has a pair of its top players back in Kendra Kern and Katie Feuker. The Wolves are very young, and are looking to make opponents need to earn everything they get against them.
Last year's standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Durand
|13-1
|21-3
|Colfax
|13-1
|19-5
|Elk Mound
|9-5
|16-8
|Mondovi
|7-7
|9-12
|Boyceville
|6-8
|10-12
|Glenwood City
|5-9
|7-16
|Spring Valley
|3-11
|5-16
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-14
|1-21
Team capsules
Boyceville
Coach: Jolene Bird, 23rd season (293-203).
Last year: 10-12, 6-8.
Roster: SENIORS — Emma Ouellette, Naomi Hillman, Megan Hintzman, Tyra Kostman, Ana Evenson.
JUNIORS — Mya Lagerstrom, Jensine Boesl, Kady Grambow, Faith Harnsich.
SOPHOMORES — Harper Olson.
Notes: The Bulldogs have three returning starters from last year’s team, which placed fifth in the conference. Tyra Kostman (10.4 ppg), Kady Grambow (6.6 ppg) and Emma Ouellette (6.5 ppg) are among the top scorers back. There’s a solid level of experience to build on, as most of the team is made up of seniors and juniors.
Colfax
Coach: Joe Doucette, 30th season, 33rd overall (618-139).
Last year: 19-5, 13-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Kameri Meredith, Rachel Scharlau, Morgan Schleusner, Jayna Bowe, Josie Steinke, Saville Wilson, Taylor Irwin, Addy Olson.
JUNIORS — Addisyn Olson, Marissa Harmon, Abby Irwin, Ryleigh Parker, Bailey Budford, Jasmine Paulus.
SOPHOMORES — Madison Barstad, Jillian Bowe, Jasmine Best, Emilee Burcham-Scofield, Mariah Smith, Catherine Zons, Jenna Goodell, Aliya Rihz.
FRESHMEN — Macie Harvey, Molly Heidorn, Ansley Olson, Paige Jensen, Ella Peterson.
Notes: The Vikings shared the conference title with Durand last season and are heavily favored by league coaches to take the crown this winter. They reached the Division 4 sectional finals last season, where they fell to powerhouse Melrose-Mindoro. They are led by second-team All-Northwest wing Kameri Meredith (13.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3 apg), who can do it all on the court. Morgan Schleusner (3.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg) was an honorable mention all-conference pick last year. Rachel Scharlau (6.3 ppg) can also put points on the board. While the Vikings have depth, they need to restock the starting lineup following the graduation of three four-year starters.
Durand
Coach: Darrin Loewenhagen
Last year: 21-3, 13-1
Roster: Kaylie Besmer, G; Madison Sand, G; Josie Radle, F; Madisyn Kilboten, F; Emily Pophal, F; Paige Auth, G; Addison Weiss, G; Leah Sabelko, G; Lauren Brantner, G; Joslin Carothers, F; Jacie Kitchner, F; Ashley Pickering, F; McKenna Hurlburt, C.
Notes: Three All-Northwest honorees have graduated from last year’s co-conference champion team that reached the sectional semifinals. The Panthers are still expected to be competitive though. McKenna Hurlburt (6.7 ppg, 5 rpg) is the top returning scorer. Leah Sabelko averaged just shy of five points per game last season. The team will need to reload, but pieces are in place to keep its run of success going.
Elk Mound
Coach: Jordan Kongshaug, 10th season (143-72).
Last year: 16-8, 9-5.
Roster: SENIORS — Hailey Blaskowski, PG, 5-3; Sophie Cedarblade, SG, 5-8; Taya Schaefer, C, 6-0.
SOPHOMORES — Lydia Rubenzer, SF, 5-5; Hannah Larson, C, 5-9; Isabella Hollister, SF, 5-3; Kallee Rhude, SF, 5-4; Olivia Schreiber, SF, 5-7; Olivia Schindler, PF, 5-8.
FRESHMEN — Brooke Emery, SG, 5-2; Tori Blaskowski, SG, 5-2; Stella Rhude, PG, 5-8.
Notes: The Mounders won 16 games last season but will need to replace the production of second-team All-Northwest forward Morgan Radtke (18.1 ppg). Seniors Sophie Cedarblade (8.6 pgg) and Hailey Blaskowski (5.4 ppg) could help fill that void this winter. The team will be young this season, one of the youngest squads Coach Kongshaug has had. Athleticism figures to be a strength.
Elmwood/Plum City
Coach: Shaughn Laehn, third season (11-35).
Last year: 1-21, 0-14.
Roster: SENIORS — Katie Feuker, Kendra Kern, Vanessa Seipel.
JUNIORS — Anna Blanford, Brandi Parker, KayLee Krogstad.
SOPHOMORES — Hailee McDonough, Maggie Glaus, Hannah Baier.
Notes: The young squad will look to improve on last year’s one win while gaining valuable experience each day. Seniors Kendra Kern (8 ppg) and Katie Feuker (7 ppg, 5 rpg) will be relied upon to take charge on offense. Of the program’s 21 players, 15 are underclassmen.
Glenwood City
Coach: Dean Fayerweather, fourth year (13-56).
Last year: 7-16, 6-9.
Roster: SENIORS — Mae Buttles, 5-4, F; Makiah Schutz, 5-7, P; Kassidi Thompson, 5-7, G; Bethany Ullom, 5-6, G.
JUNIORS — Delanie Fayerweather, 5-8, G; Kinzie Strong, 5-5, G; Natasha DeSmith, 4-11, G; Yasmin Mendez, 5-5, G; Maddie Oehlke, 5-10, G; Isabella Rassach, 5-5, G.
Notes: Makiah Schutz returns as last year’s second highest scorer, averaging 8.4 points per game and a team-high 7.6 rebounds. She will need to step up and replace the production Delaney Quinn brought to the team last season. The Hilltoppers had a three-win improvement in conference play last year from the year prior.
Mondovi
Coach: Kyle Kaufman, seventh season.
Last year: 9-12, 7-7.
Roster: SENIORS — Emily Noetzelmann, G; Mackenzie Allemann, F; Kortlyn Berg, F; Abbey Fedie, F.
JUNIORS — Ella Poeschel, G.
SOPHOMORES — Morgan Clark, G; Josie Hulke, G; Emmy Everson, F; Katherine Thompson, G; Abby Johnson, G/F.
Notes: The Buffaloes finished in fourth place in the Dunn-St. Croix last season and have a young, athletic group this winter. Junior Ella Poeschel (10 ppg, 4.3 rpg) was a second-team all-league pick last year in addition to being an honorable mention All-Northwest pick. Morgan Clark (7.4 ppg) adds a scoring option for the Buffaloes as well. Coach Kaufman likes the intensity his squad plays with, and sees serious potential as the girls gain experience.
Spring Valley
Coach: Sean Hoolihan, fourth season.
Last year: 5-16, 3-11.
Roster: SENIORS — Katherine Dieckman, G; Sandy Bune, G; Kari Hybben, G; Lexi Johansen, F.
JUNIORS — Jasmine Ortner, G; Maddy Olson, G; Kyra Schilling, F; Larissa Stark, F.
SOPHOMORES — Kylee Flanders, G; Andrea Hinzman, G.
Notes: The Cardinals are coming off a five-win season and have their top player back in Lexi Johansen (11.3 ppg, 9 rpg). They’ve got a handful of players with a bit of varsity experience, and will look to improve steadily over the course of the winter.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Boyceville at Glenwood City; Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City; Spring Valley at Elk Mound; Durand at Mondovi.
Friday, Dec. 13: Mondovi at Boyceville; Glenwood City at Colfax; Elmwood/Plum City at Elk Mound; Durand at Spring Valley.
Monday, Dec. 16: Colfax at Hayward.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Durand at Melrose-Mindoro; Mondovi at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Boyceville at Durand; Mondovi at Colfax; Elk Mound at Glenwood City; Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley.
Friday, Dec. 27: Independence at Elmwood/Plum City, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Osceola at Glenwood City, 5 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Mondovi.
Monday, Dec. 30: Altoona at Elk Mound.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Boyceville at Cumberland; Ladysmith at Colfax.
Friday, Jan. 3: Spring Valley at Ellsworth.
Monday, Jan. 6: Colfax at Clear Lake; Fall Creek at Durand; Ladysmith at Mondovi; Turtle Lake at Spring Valley.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Independence at Glenwood City; Prairie Farm at Boyceville; St. Croix Central at Elk Mound.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Spring Valley at Boyceville; Colfax at Durand; Mondovi at Elk Mound; Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Stanley-Boyd at Spring Valley, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Boyceville at Colfax; Durand at Elk Mound; Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi; Spring Valley at Glenwood City.
Friday, Jan. 17: Boyceville at Elk Mound; Colfax at Spring Valley; Durand at Elmwood/Plum City; Glenwood City at Mondovi.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Elmwood/Plum City at Alma/Pepin, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20: Boyceville at Mondovi; Elk Mound at Bloomer; Durand at St. Croix Central.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City; Colfax at Elk Mound; Durand at Glenwoodd City; Spring Valley at Mondovi.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Durand at New Richmond, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27: Clear Lake at Boyceville; Spring Valley at Cumberland.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Glenwood City at Boyceville; Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax; Elk Mound at Spring Valley; Mondovi at Durand.
Friday, Jan. 31: Colfax at Glenwood City; Elk Mound at Elmwood/Plum City; Spring Valley at Durand.
Monday, Feb. 3: Glenwood City at Clear Lake; Mondovi at West Salem; St. Croix Central at Colfax; Prescott at Durand.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Boyceville at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Elk Mound at Somerset; Turtle Lake at Elmwood/Plum City.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Durand at Boyceville; Colfax at Mondovi; Glenwood City at Elk Mound; Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City.
Friday, Feb. 7: Elmwood/Plum City at Alma Center Lincoln; Amery at Elk Mound.
Monday, Feb. 10: Elmwood/Plum City at Immanuel Lutheran.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Boyceville at Spring Valley; Durand at Colfax; Elk Mound at Mondovi; Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City.
Friday, Feb. 14: Colfax at Boyceville; Elk Mound at Durand; Mondovi at Elmwood/Plum City; Glenwood City at Spring Valley.
Monday, Feb. 17: Spring Valley at Immanuel Lutheran; Amery at Boyceville; Mondovi at Gilmanton; Baldwin-Woodville at Durand; Elk Mound at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Colfax at Melrose-Mindoro.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Elk Mound at Boyceville; Spring Valley at Colfax; Durand at Elmwood/Plum City; Mondovi at Glenwood City.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Bayfield at Glenwood City, 5 p.m.