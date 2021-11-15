The girls basketball crown in the Dunn-St. Croix came down to the very end of the regular season. With Colfax sitting at 12-1 and Durand at 11-2, the Panthers had a head-to-head opportunity to force the Vikings to share the conference title.
Double-digit scorers Madison Barstad and McKenna Shipman spoiled that opportunity by leading the Vikings to victory. But there’s a new opportunity now, with both squads expected to be competing atop the standings again.
Colfax returns the reigning DSC player of the year in Barstad, who averaged 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the champs. She was reliable, scoring in the double figures in 14 of the Vikings’ 17 games. That included the critical matchup with Durand, when she notched 11.
Shipman is back too, along with Emilee Burcham-Scofield and Jazzy Best.
“(We’re a) veteran squad who play really well together,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. “(We have a) group of newcomers who can make a big impact.”
The Panthers also have a returning all-conference first teamer in Madisyn Kilboten as well as a second teamer in McKenna Hurlburt. Kilboten averaged 10.4 points while also leading the group in rebounds and assists. Hurlburt was close behind her offensively, averaging 8.5 points. Both will be called upon to replace the production of graduated Leah Sabelko, last year’s leading scorer.
Elk Mound should also be in the mix after tying Durand in the loss column last season while playing two less conference games. The Mounders’ top four scorers are back in Tori Blaskowski, Stella Rhude, Brooke Emery and Olivia Schreiber. Blaskowski notched a team-high 12.8 points per game to earn a first team all-conference nod, while second teamer Stella Rhude averaged 11.9.
“We will have an athletic team that should be able to defend well and run the floor,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. “Hopefully we are able to play up-tempo and utilize our athleticism.”
Rounding out the top half of the league’s standings from last year is Mondovi, led by Morgan Clark. She averaged 10.8 points last season and led the team in assists. Also back is leading rebounder Abby Johnson, who averaged 7.3 boards per outing.
All-Northwest fourth team selection Maggie Glaus has Elmwood/Plum City looking to break into the top four. She led the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring with 15.3 points and averaged a double-double with 10.8 rebounds as a junior. She’s flanked by Hannah Forster and Hailee McDonough, who both averaged over 5 points last season.
“We return a lot of experience from last season,” Wolves coach Adam Sticht said. “Eight of our top nine girls saw significant minutes last year, as well as first team all-conference pick Maggie Glaus. We expect to be competitive in a very good conference.”
Boyceville is in a transition year after the departure of leading scorer Kady Grambow. Hannah Dunn, Rachael Montgomery and Harper Olson make up the next wave of leaders for a program coming off a 2-11 finish in the DSC.
“We will be young and have little varsity experience,” Bulldogs coach Jay Lagerstrom said. “We will look to get better as the season moves along. We will be undersized so competing on the boards will be our biggest challenge.”
Glenwood City needs to replace its top two scorers from last season, Maddie Oehlke and Isabella Rassbach. Ryeah Ohelke and Kendall Schutz are the most proven offensive threats, having each averaged just over 6 points per game in 2020-21.
Spring Valley went 1-13 in league play last year but Mara Ducklow has the Cardinals’ future looking brighter. She led the team in scoring and assists as just a freshman, notching 8.8 points per game, to earn an all-conference honorable mention. Charlie Vanasse also made an impact as a freshman, averaging 5.6 points. She’s the second best scorer returning.