OSSEO — The Cloverbelt Crossover poses teams with questions.
Sure, there’s the East and West, but they come with completely different schedules. So the question that’s inevitable is which league is better?
Last week’s Division 4 playoff seed meeting saw Neillsville edge Osseo-Fairchild for the No. 2 seed, so sentiment, at least at the top, was that the East is better. Thursday’s crossover games saw the West go 6-1. Loyal’s 44-39 win over Fall Creek and Neillsville’s 47-44 overtime win over Osseo-Fairchild in Saturday’s championship games showed that the gap between leagues is much closer at the top.
With the Crickets entering having lost three of their last six, jumping out to a 13-9 lead provided some life.
“Coming out playing with a little energy. On the defensive end we were doing a nice job with what we wanted to do,” said Fall Creek coach Jason Martzke.
That Crickets defense limited the Greyhounds to just 16 points until Abrial Kubista’s free throw and Remi Geiger’s two field goals, including one with two seconds left in the half gave some momentum, and a 20-15 lead going into the break.
Savannah Schley started scoring in the second half with two free throws. That ended up being indicative of Loyal’s scoring in the second half, with Fall Creek holding the Greyhounds to three second-half field goals. That was courtesy of Emily Madden’s defense on Loyal’s Remi Geiger.
“I told her coming in what was going to happen: she was gonna have to work her butt off. ... She’s one the better players in the area,” said Martzke of Geiger, who was announced Cloverbelt East MVP after the first-place game.
As well as the Crickets defense was playing, the offense had a hard time getting field goals on its end. The Crickets had three field goals for nearly the first 12 minutes of the second half, after Ariel Heuer hit a 3-pointer, a shot that pulled the Crickets back within one with 5:05 left. The Crickets weren’t able to pull ahead though. Gianna Vollrath made a layup with 1:37 to go, but that was the last time the Crickets were within one score after Bailey Bravener hit two free throws for Loyal.
The championship game between the Thunder and Neilsville was a rematch of last year’s second-place game. Osseo-Fairchild entered the night winning all 14 games it played since the turn of the calendar to 2020.
The first half saw both defenses making their presences known. With long possessions and clean play, only one free throw was scored in the first half. Neillsville’s Amelia Trunkel scored twice in the final six minutes in the half, the only scoring either team did in the final six, to give the Warriors the 18-12 half time lead.
“I think we struggled a little bit early. I think we were really hyped up for this game,” said Thunder head coach Tera Simpson. “Their press affected us more than it should.”
The Thunder did settle down in the second half, holding Neillsville to just five points on one field goal over the next eight minutes. Lacey Frase had a shot to tie the game at 25 with nine minutes left. Amelia Trunkel had a layup before Bella Opelt scored the next five points, and the Warriors had their largest lead up seven with 4:53 left.
But the Thunder got into that lead. Madison Hugdahl sparked an 8-3 run that had the Thunder with their biggest lead of the game, up three after Autumn Volbrecht hit two shots.
“We never let them get too big of a lead. Nobody freaked out, they were able to pull back,” said Simpson.
Opelt pulled Neillsville within one after a layup. They then sent Brooke McCune to the free throw line, who hit both her shots to give the Thunder a three-point lead and cap a 5-for-5 stretch from the free throw line the last 1:41 of the game — including an and-1 after banking in the game-tying shot.
“We couldn’t defend it any better. It was a good shot,” said Simpson.
Down three with possession, the Warriors worked the ball to Opelt, who tied the game for just the third time from the right elbow.
Overtime for the championship.
Hugdahl made two free throws to put the Thunder back on top, but Opelt scored the next five points, giving Neillsville the game’s fourth lead change and a three-point lead.
McCune continued her strong night from the line, making two shots to tie the game at 44 within the game’s final minute. Neillsville was able to get to the line where Alli Schoengarth made the second of two shots to put the Warriors back on top. Neillsville got one more stop before Schoengarth hit two more free throws to lock up the 47-44 win.
With Neillsville and Osseo-Fairchild having the second and third seeds in the playoffs, the two will meet again in the regional final if seeds hold. And for Simpson there was really nothing to hide from the Warriors.
“We haven’t done anything special anyone can scout us for. If we were to meet them again, we’ll be prepared for them,” said Simpson.