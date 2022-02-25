It is not often that intracity rivals have three chances to play each other in one season. The Eau Claire North girls basketball team traveled to Memorial to face the Old Abes, their crosstown and Big Rivers conference rivals, in a regional semifinal Friday night. Memorial came out on top for the third time this season, this time by a score of 69-45.
Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning indicated he was looking forward to watching his team play the winner of the game between Superior and DC Everest. Junior Lily Cayley credited her team’s success for the evening with everyone on the Old Abes’ squad having a role, “Whether it be on the bench, or on the floor.”
It was obvious from the grins on the coach and player faces at the end of the game that the Old Abes were pleased with the outcome. Fanning explained his belief that good defense can lead to good offense.
The Old Abes were the first to score, thanks to an early bucket from Cayley. The home team kept the Huskies scoreless for nearly a minute before North’s Reanna Hutchinson sank a shot. It seemed that each time Memorial scored, North would provide a response. The tit-for-tat style of play continued throughout the game. Memorial led 37–21 at halftime.
The home team kept up its offensive efforts, while it focused some more energy on defending the three-point shooting capabilities of North’s Brya Smith. Megan Standiford provided a couple timely 3-point shots for the Huskies, including a fadeaway jumper midway through the first half. Husky senior Hutchinson gave her team a bit of an offensive boost with a pair of 3-pointers late in the first half. North Ellie O’Keefe drew a foul off Memorial’s Jordyn Peed as the clock ticked past six minutes in the first half, O’Keefe put in both shots to make the score 23–17 in Memorial’s favor.
A similar scenario occurred midway through the second half, with O’Keefe’s trip to the free throw line making the scoreboard read 59–35. Hutchinson scored final two points in the contest with a shot as the clock approached one minute remaining.
Memorial will face third-seeded Superior in the regional finals on Friday.