The Memorial girls’ hot streak continued with a cross-town victory Friday night. The Old Abes hosted the Eau Claire North Huskies for a down-to-the-wire matchup, but ultimately pulled ahead for a 53-45 victory.
The Abes have won eight out of their last nine games, and this conference win puts them in a great spot for the playoffs.
“Every game counts,” Memorial head coach Brandon Fanning said. “For us, we’re looking to finish as high as we can and hopefully gain some momentum.”
The matchup started out strong for North, staying at least one bucket ahead of Memorial for the first five minutes, until Memorial tied up the score 9-9.
The Abes’ strong offense was what pushed them ahead, moving the ball and getting their shots in right under the net.
About nine minutes into the half, the Huskies found their rhythm, and they quickly pulled out of their deficit. Turnovers proved to be key for the Huskies, giving them a leg up.
The Abes couldn’t keep up and ended the first half down 29-24.
The Huskies didn’t lose momentum after halftime, continuing to add points to the scoreboard at the beginning of the second half and keeping the Abes from adding too many of their own. North pulled ahead 12 points, making the score 41-29 with 12 minutes left in the half.
“We spent a lot of time working on being a better overall defensive team,” North head coach Jill Italiano said, “and I was really proud of that tonight. I think the girls really stepped up their game defensively.”
The Huskies held tight to that defense to the end, but the Abes got a run and were able to catch up. A pair of free throws at the three minute mark tied the score for the Abes, and another set of free throws at 1:28 gave the Abes the edge they needed over the Huskies’ defense.
The Abes sank a couple more baskets before the buzzer sounded, making the final score 53-45.
The win puts Memorial in a good place for the rest of the season, and with a 7-3 Big Rivers record and a good string of wins under its belt, Memorial is hoping to host a playoff game if it keeps the momentum going and continues playing as a unit.
While this was an important conference win for Memorial, the rivalry between the two Eau Claire high schools adds an additional level of pressure to the teams.
“It can be hard because everyone’s watching you, but you just have to focus on being in the moment,” Memorial guard Lily Cayley said.
Cayley is the teams’ leading scorer, averaging 15.2 points per game. She scored 16 on Friday and forward Tessa Hazleton was the team’s leading scorer with 17 on the board.
Reanna Hutchinson scored 13 points to lead the Huskies.
Looking ahead, Memorial plays next in its home gym versus New Richmond at 7:15 on Monday, Feb. 7. North hosts River Falls at 7:15 on Thursday.
Memorial 53, North 45
North: Jayden Smith 6, Ellie O'Keefe 10, Addison Bohman 3, Morgan Gilbert 7, Reanna Hutchinson 13, Brya Smith 6.
Memorial: Lily Cayley 16, Cali Eisenhuth 4, Jordyn Peed 1, Tessa Hazelton 17, Tessa Ross 7, Josie Barstad 2, Brenna Lasher 6.
3-pointers: North 5 (J. Smith 2, Bohman, Gilbert, Hutchinson), Memorial 3 (Lasher 2, Ross).
Halftime: North 29-24.