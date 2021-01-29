This one went beyond basketball.
A win is always nice. But for the Eau Claire North girls, Friday's victory over Menomonie carried extra weight.
William "BJ" Michalek, the father of Huskies JV2 player Mikayla Michalek, passed away last week after a yearlong battle with cancer. The Huskies honored the family on Friday night, holding a pregame moment of silence, sporting custom T-shirts in support and having Mikayla warm up with the varsity team.
So when the final buzzer sounded with North ahead 57-55, it meant something special.
"The girls all said this was for BJ," North coach Jill Elliott said. "It's been a pretty emotional night for everybody. We're just trying to show her as much support as we can."
The win, and all the support that came before it, felt to the Huskies like it was something they needed to do.
"At halftime we talked about how we wanted to dedicate the game to her and her family, and I think she was definitely really happy she could be with all of us tonight in honor of him," North junior Reanna Hutchinson said.
There was no doubt the Huskies were playing with purpose. They wanted to end an emotional week with some positivity.
"We just wanted to show support for Mikayla and her family," Elliott said. "In the locker room, the girls kept saying this was for him. This night was dedicated to him."
To come out on top, North needed to hold off a Mustangs team which refused to go away. The Huskies led by seven with four minutes to play, but Menomonie kept chipping away at the deficit. They pulled to within a single possession of North at 55-53 when Ashleah Quilling hit a shot with 21 seconds left.
But North's Nadia Horn hit a couple of free throws in the final 15 seconds and came up with an offensive rebound from a group of four Mustangs to help North ice the victory away.
"It was a very scrappy game," Elliott said. "I just thought that we got after every loose ball, got after every rebound. We just gave 110% effort."
A 10-2 run early in the second half gave North a lead it never lost. But Menomonie stuck around, keeping itself in the game by forcing turnovers and converting chances when they presented themselves.
"We have a group of girls that continuously works hard together," said Menomonie assistant coach Kayla Windt, who took over head coaching duties for the night as coach Storm Harmon spent time with his family following the birth of his child this week. "They played extremely hard, and I'm so proud of them."
Each team played high-pressure defense, forcing both sides into spurts of turnovers to lead to transition baskets. The Huskies changed a couple of plans at halftime, and the adjustments paid off as they surged into the lead.
Alyssa Polus came out firing after halftime. The sophomore hit a couple of shots from beyond the arc and converted a three-point play in the first six minutes. She scored a team-high 14 points.
"Alyssa Polus had a breakout game," Elliott said. "She made some big shots for us — in the lane and from the outside. It was really good to see."
Quilling led all scorers with 21 points for the Mustangs, and Sammy Jacobsen added 16. Horn and Hutchinson scored 11 apiece for the Huskies.
And with all the Huskies were playing for, the win felt extra sweet.
"It definitely felt good winning such a close game in honor of Mikayla and her dad," Hutchinson said. "At the end of the game we all told Mikayla that we’re all one family and we’re always here for her, and each other, and that the win was dedicated to her and her family."
The victory pushed North to 11-5 on the season and 7-3 in the Big Rivers. After a couple of growth years, the Huskies are starting to see the fruits of their labor.
"It's super satisfying to see," Elliott said. "The last two years, we told the girls to have faith. I was a new coach, and we had a lot of work to do to come together as a team and get where we are as a program. I think we're starting to see that people are buying in to the system and the coaching. They're starting to believe that we can be a contender in the conference."
Eau Claire North 57, Menomonie 55
Menomonie (7-6, 4-6): Elizabeth Kyles 2, Sammy Jacobsen 16, Mackenzie Bird 4, Ashleah Quilling 21, Helen Chen 5, Bella Jacobsen 7.
North (11-5, 7-3): Evie Dreger 8, Addison Bohman 6, Morgan Gilbert 2, Nadia Horn 11, Reanna Hutchinson 11, Jayden Smith 2, Alyssa Polus 14, Brya Smith 3.
3-point goals: Menomonie 4 (S. Jacobsen, Quilling, Chen, B. Jacobsen), North 5 (Polus 2, Bohman 2, Hutchinson).
Halftime: Tied at 22.