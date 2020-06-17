The Eleva-Strum girls basketball program will be in new, but familiar hands next season.
Following Darrin Nelson's departure as Cardinals head coach, J.B. Grangaard will take over. And while it's Grangaard's first stint as a varsity head coach, he spent the last two seasons with the program as an assistant coach.
"I really enjoy leading and developing young people in multiple areas of life," said Grangaard, who has been the director of technology at Eleva-Strum for 16 years. "I see sports as a good avenue to be able to teach them lots of life skills, to share some of my life's successes and failures and turn those into team concepts on the court."
Grangaard has spent nine years coaching basketball in the school district, three at the middle school level and six in high school. Last season, Grangaard was the JV coach for the Cardinals. He's got plenty of firsthand experience working with his team and is looking to hit the ground running.
He takes over a program that has been steeped in success the last few years. The Cardinals are winners of two consecutive Division 5 regional titles, and have a 38-11 record across the last two seasons.
Several starters have graduated from this year's team, but Grangaard's work with the JV squad figures to help him navigate roster turnover.
"I've developed a relationship with these kids coming up into the varsity program over the last couple of years," Grangaard said. "Knowing these kids, their tendencies and personalities, it can't do anything but help. I think I've been able to establish a level of trust with them where they understand that I'm coaching for the right reasons, I'm really invested in their betterment and well-being."
Grangaard will look to get his team thriving on fundamentals, and build everything else off of that.
"If you're fundamentally sound, I think you can do a lot. You're able to adjust and adapt on the fly," he said. "I want my teams to be able to play the game of basketball without specific instructions. I want them to have a deep knowledge of the game, so that they can just play basketball and not have a constant set of plays to run or constant instruction from the sideline."
The team will need to replace a lot of production from this winter's roster, including first team All-Northwest guard Brianna Nelson. It will start with those fundamentals.
And while racking up victories would certainly be nice, it's far from the only thing that's on Grangaard's list of priorities.
"There's multiple phases of the game and of life that you can coach," Grangaard said. "I'm looking forward to taking my philosophy and hopefully leading these kids in a positive direction."