The Heart O’North is going to be up for grabs this season.
Bloomer reigned supreme last year, cruising to a 13-1 record in the conference, but with an almost entirely new starting lineup, even Blackhawks head coach Nikki Seibel isn’t sure who’s going to take it this season.
“I think there are going to be more teams competing for that top spot,” Seibel said. “Northwestern will be in the mix, Ladysmith has really taken a jump, they’ve got some young girls that are very skilled and have the ability to shoot the 3 ball, I think us and Barron are in the mix, they have a couple bigs that have gotten better.”
The Blackhawks should be strong once again this season. They’ll have to replace four all-conference honorees including Sierra Raine, who earned a first-team nomination, but Seibel is confident her team will be able to stay competitive near the top of the conference this year.
“I think we are really going to develop and improve and we’re going to be able to provide some mismatches for teams once they get that confidence rolling,” Seibel said.
Bloomer should have strong guard play from 5-foot-3 Vanessa Jenneman, 5-foot-7 Emma Seibel and 5-foot-3 Samantha Buchholtz that could pose problems for opposing teams. If Seibel’s squad is forced to adapt, she has three post players that should be able to compete with the conference’s best.
“I think with my lineup I can do some different things,” Seibel said. “I can go small and quick and I’ve got some bigs who I think can pound inside and I think other teams are going to have a tough time matching up with us in certain ways.”
If Bloomer can’t repeat, the Tigers will be ready to pounce.
Northwestern returns an experienced group led by 5-foot-10 Brooke Ogren and 5-foot-5 Kennedy Nelson, who earned all-conference honorable mentions last season.
“They’ve got some length and more returners than other teams,” Seibel said.
Barron and Ladysmith are both expected to be near the top of the conference this season with all-conference returners leading the way.
The Golden Bears will be led by first-year head coach Brittni Hover, a former UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball player. She will rely on all-conference honorees Rylee Stauner, a 5-foot-6 guard, and Jada Brunkow, a 5-foot-8 junior, to be difference makers on a youthful Barron squad.
Cameron is the newcomer to the conference. The Comets will play their first season in the Heart O’North after moving from the Central Lakeland.
“Entering the Heart O’North this year is exciting but will be challenging,” head coach Kim Weber said. “Our girls are ready for it.”
The Comets went 15-8 last season with a 10-2 conference record, good for second in their conference. This year, however, the Comets will be a very young team having graduated seven seniors including two collegiate basketball players in Tori Gerber (Viterbo) and Hannah Zimmerman (York College). This year’s squad has just one senior and three juniors and will rely on sophomore Maddie Wall to once again lead the team in scoring.
“We have some height this year which will be nice, as we haven’t had that the last few years,” Weber said. “We have some great speed again this year and are adding some new ideas to this young team.”
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will try to turn things around after a 6-15 season in head coach Jessiah Hass’ first season with the Bulldogs.
“They lost a lot from last year in terms of leadership,” Seibel said of Chetek, “so they’ll take a little bit to get there, but they usually hustle hard.”
Last year's standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Bloomer
|13-1
|19-5
|Hayward
|11-2
|18-7
|Northwestern
|10-4
|17-6
|Ladysmith
|8-6
|12-10
|Barron
|6-8
|7-14
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|5-8
|6-15
|Spooner
|2-12
|2-19
|Cumberland
|0-14
|1-21
Team capsules
Barron
Coach: Brittni Hover, first season.
Last year: 7-13, 6-8.
Roster: SENIORS — Chloe Miller, G, 5-6; Kaylee Johnson, G, 5-3; Julia Wirth, G, 5-5; Brooke Hammann, F, 5-6; Tiana Dwyer, F, 5-10.
JUNIORS — Rylee Stauner, G, 5-6; Jada Brunkow, G, 5-8; Hailey Cox, G, 5-4; Paige Knutson, G, 5-6; Alyssa Peterson, G, 5-5; Abbey Miller, G, 5-5; Gracie Smith, F, 6-1.
SOPHOMORES — Hailee Thompson, G, 5-7; Macey Herrman, F, 5-11.
FRESHMEN — Taylor Johnson, G, 5-3; Sydney Stauner, G, 5-5.
Notes: Every player is back from last season for the Golden Bears, giving the team a very experienced core. Leading scorer Gracie Smith averaged 9.7 ppg last season, while Jada Brunkow and Macey Herman scored 8.2 and 7.4, respectively. Coach Hover is aiming to have the team competing with the top squads in the conference.
Bloomer
Coach: Nikki Seibel, sixth season.
Last year: 19-5, 12-1.
Roster: SENIORS — Samantha Buchholtz, G, 5-4; Abby Zeman, G, 5-7; Rylie Jarr, G, 5-5; Vanessa Jenneman, G, 5-4; Emma Seibel, G, 5-7; Larissa Fossum, P, 5-9; Cayce Grambo, P, 5-9; Tamara Omar, P, 5-9.
JUNIORS — Mikayla Rufleat, G, 5-5; Leah Score, G, 5-7.
SOPHOMORES — Abby Iverson, P, 5-10; Madison Faschingbauer, G, 5-6.
Notes: The Blackhawks have to replace five starters from last year’s squad, all of whom received all-conference honors. They’ll be a veteran group that coach Nikki Seibel said she is hoping will be competing at a high level by the end of the year.
Cameron
Coach: Kim Weber.
Last year: 15-8, 10-2
Roster: SENIORS — Kennady Sevals, 5-6.
JUNIORS — Carly Lynch, 5-10; Izzy Thompson, 5-7; Avery Krahenbuhl, 5-8.
SOPHOMORES — Brooke Moravitz, 5-5; Ashley Schamberger, 5-5; Brittany Breed, 5-6; Ahna Andersen, 5-4; Cali Romsos, 5-4; Eden Dellinger, 6-0; Maddie Wall, 5-4; Taylor Severt, 5-5.
FRESHMEN — Alyssa Kuffel, 5-5.
Notes: Graduated leading scorer Hannah Zimmerman. Returning Maddie Wall who averaged 15.2 points per game as a freshman and is one to keep an eye on for the future.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Coach: Jessiah Haas, second season (6-15)
Last year: 6-15, 5-8.
Roster: SENIORS — Maggie Reisner, 5-6; Claire Knutson, 5-5; Coral Grensing, 5-6.
JUNIORS — Madison Haas, 5-5; Maggie Timm, 5-6; Rebecca York, 5-4; Emma Sather, 5-10; Madeleine Schofield, 5-9.
SOPHOMORES — Mariah Bilodeau, 5-11; Kora Claflin, 5-3.
FRESHMEN — Cierra Rihn, 5-2; Olivia Schoefield, 5-6; Anna Wildiker, 5-7; Zoe McGary, 5-7; Abigail Johnson, 5-7.
Notes: The Bulldogs return five of their top six scorers from last season, including the duo of Maggie Timm (8.1 ppg) and Madeleine Schofield (7.5 ppg) who led the squad in scoring as sophomores. Schofield and fellow returnee Emma Sather each snagged a team-high 5.1 rebounds per game last season.
Cumberland
Coach: Brian Dutton, first year.
Last year: 1-21, 0-14.
Roster: SENIORS — JulieAnne Johnson; Autumn Donatell.
JUNIORS — Maya Brenna.
SOPHOMORES — Anna Ranallo; Maisen Gores; Mecina Garibaldi; Reyna Bertelsen; Amie West.
Notes: New head coach Brian Dutton takes over the rebuilding of the Cumberland program. The Beavers are looking to win a conference game for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Ladysmith
Coach: Brad Cody, fourth season (157-58)
Last year: 13-11, 8-6.
Roster: SENIORS — Kaylee Millin, F, 5-8; Faith Meltz, G, 5-5; Emily Egle, SG, 5-8; Emma Dieckman, SG, 5-6.
JUNIORS — Brittney Wiles, PF, 5-9.
SOPHOMORES — Holly Rands, PG, 5-6; Kamia Silva, PF, 5-6.
FRESHMEN — Emerson Clark, SG, 5-8; Alison Clark, SG, 5-8; Raemalee Smith, PG, 5-4.
Notes: All five starters are back from a team which won 13 games last season. That includes Emma Dieckman (10.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Emily Egle (9.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Brittney Wiles (8.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg). The Lumberjills are aiming to finish in the top three in the conference standings, relying on a mix of experience and skilled youth.
Others
Northwestern is expected to compete for the conference title this season. The Tigers return Brooke Ogren and Kennedy Nelson who earned all-conference honorable mention last year. Spooner will likely be in another building year.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Bloomer at Barron; Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ladysmith at Cameron; Spooner at Northwestern.
Friday, Dec. 13: Hayward at Barron; Cameron at Bloomer; Cumberland at Spooner; Northwestern at Ladysmith.
Monday, Dec. 16: Colfax at Hayward; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Baldwin-Woodville at Bloomer; Ashland at Spooner.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron; Bloomer at Northwestern; Ladysmith at Cumberland; Hayward at Cameron.
Friday, Dec. 20: Grantsburg at Spooner.
Saturday, Dec. 21: Edgewood at Hayward, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27: Northwestern vs. Ellsworth at Menomonie, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: St. Croix Central vs. Northwestern at Menomonie, 2:30 p.m.; Barron at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.; Shell Lake at Cumberland, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Boyceville at Cumberland; Ladysmith at Colfax; Northwestern at Osceola.
Friday, Jan. 3: St. Croix Falls at Barron; Ashland at Hayward; Spooner at Washburn; Cameron at Flambeau.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Regis at Bloomer, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: Cameron at Unity, 5:45 p.m.; Ladysmith at Mondovi.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Barron at Amery; Cumberland at Bloomer; Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Hayward at Northwestern; Spooner at Ladysmith.
Friday, Jan. 10: Barron at Cameron; Bloomer at Spooner; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern; Hayward at Cumberland.
Monday, Jan. 13: Spooner at Amery.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Clear Lake; Barron at Somerset; St. Croix Central at Bloomer; Cumberland at Cameron; Northwestern at Ashland.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Northwestern at Barron; Ladysmith at Bloomer; Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Spooner at Hayward.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Barron at Cumberland; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner; Ladysmith at Hayward; Cameron at Northwestern.
Monday, Jan. 20: Elk Mound at Bloomer.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Barron at Spooner; Bloomer at Hayward; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith; Cameron at Cumberland; Superior at Northwestern.
Friday, Jan. 24: Ladysmith at Barron; Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cumberland at Northwestern; Spooner at Cameron.
Monday, Jan. 27: Rice Lake at Northwestern; Spring Valley at Cumberland.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Cumberland at Unity, 5:45 p.m.; Bruce at Ladysmith.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Barron at Bloomer; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward; Cameron at Ladysmith; Northwestern at Spooner.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Boyceville at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Hayward at Barron; Cameron at Bloomer; Spooner at Cumberland; Ladysmith at Northwestern.
Friday, Feb. 7: Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Northwestern at Bloomer; Cumberland at Ladysmith; Cameron at Hayward.
Monday, Feb. 10: Bloomer at Cumberland; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron; Hayward at Northwestern; Ladysmith at Spooner.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Hayward at Rice Lake.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Cameron at Barron; Spooner at Bloomer; Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cumberland at Hayward; Flambeau at Ladysmith.
Monday, Feb. 17: Chetek-Weyerhaeser at Cumberland; Cameron at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Barron at Northwestern; Bloomer at Ladysmith; Hayward at Spooner; Cameron at Grantsburg.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Hayward at Superior, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21: Cumberland at Barron; Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Hayward at Ladysmith; Northwestern at Cameron.