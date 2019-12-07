Winning isn’t what Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran head coach Jim Sydow says he’s thinking about this season. The Lancers have just four girls with any varsity experience this year, so he is more concerned about trying to improve his roster and keep basketball alive at his school.
“We don’t even talk about winning,” Sydow said. “I know a lot of times people in the news media think winning is everything, but here at Immanuel, given the situation we’re in we’re just trying to field a team that is competitive.”
The Lancers have just 13 girls playing basketball at the school this season, with nine getting time on varsity. Some will go back and forth between varsity and JV. Sydow said he’s seen a steady decline in girls basketball participation from around 30 girls every year back when he started to last season when he had 19 girls and now even fewer.
“I don’t know how many girls are willing to spend the time to get to that level to adequately perform at the high school level,” he said. “As a result of that I think you see a decline.”
This year’s team will be very young with just two seniors, Josie Naumann, a 5-foot-11 post player, and captain Morgan Bobeck, a 5-foot-4 guard, leading the way.
Bobeck is a versatile player that Sydow said does a lot of things for the team that don’t show up in the box score.
Offensively, the team will likely be led by 5-foot-5 guard Emma Miller, who returns for her junior season after leading the team with 10.6 points per game last year.
“She handles the ball a lot,” Sydow said. “She plays the most minutes and she could be one of our top scorers.”
Aside from those three girls, the rest of the team is made up of sophomores and freshmen who have very little varsity experience.
“I think we’ve got starters who can perform at a competitive level, but we need to find some substitutes that will primarily come from the sophomore class that can compete at the varsity level,” Sydow said.
Scoring is likely to be a problem for the Lancers this season, according to Sydow. He is hoping to see improvement throughout the year from his girls so that he can field a competitive team down the road.
Ultimately though, it’s just a numbers game for Immanuel and with participation steadily declining, the future is concerning.
“We could end up at the point where we don’t have a JV team, that’s certainly the next step in the process,” Sydow said. “I think as long as there are girls who are willing to play Immanuel would be willing to offer it, but whether there would be a JV team is questionable and whether it would be a competitive varsity team could be questionable as well.”
Notes
Coach: Jim Sydow.
Last season: 5-14, 3-11 in Dairlyand Small.
Roster: Josie Naumann, sr., 5-11, P; Morgan Bobeck, sr., 5-4, G; Emma Miller, jr., 5-5, G; Riley Naumann, so., 6-0, W; Claire Schierenbeck, so., 5-9, W; Sheridan Noeldner, fr., 5-5, G; Allie Schierenbeck, so., 5-7, W; Charis Gantt, so., 5-4, G; Jo Gerbitz, so, 5-9, P.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10, vs. Alma/Pepin, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, vs. Alma Center Lincoln, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 20, vs. Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23, at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, vs. Eleva Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 3, vs. Independence, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6, at Alma/Pepin, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7, vs. New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 10, vs. Plum City/Elmwood, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13, at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15, vs. Gilmanton, 2:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb., 17, vs. Spring Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20, vs. Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.