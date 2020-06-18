Teddy Joas’ hiring as Eau Claire Regis girls basketball coach marks a reunion, in more ways than one.
First, there’s his history at the school. Joas graduated from Regis in 1999 and is still involved thanks to his four daughters all attending the Regis Schools system.
Then there’s his history with many of the players he’ll now be coaching. Prior to taking his current job with the Eau Claire Area School District, Joas taught many of the current Ramblers at Immaculate Conception Elementary School.
“The juniors and seniors over there, my first teaching job was with them,” Joas said. “Now my first head coaching job will be with them as well.”
Joas was announced as the next girls basketball coach of the Ramblers on Thursday, filling a vacancy created when the school parted ways with Patrick Boughton in April.
“It felt like the right fit and something my family was supportive of and comfortable with,” Joas said. “I’ve been waiting a while to have my own shot.”
Joas boasts a diverse resume, which includes experience coaching football and baseball in addition to basketball. He’s spent the last decade coaching alongside Bob Johnson with Eau Claire North baseball, a role he said he plans to continue.
As a basketball coach, he’s spent time with travel teams and in the AAU circuit in addition to helping start the Husky Hoops Club, a youth basketball feeder program for North. This is his first head coaching opportunity at the high school level.
“The adjustment will be overseeing the whole program in general,” Joas said. “There will probably be a learning curve there, but there are things I’m completely comfortable with, from the parents and the coaching and running the program.”
Among those already familiar with Joas is Makenna Rohrscheib, Regis’ leading scorer last year. She had Joas as a teacher in third grade.
“The one thing that I remember most about his class and him was that I enjoyed learning in it,” Rohrscheib said. “He always made it fun and got to know us personally. That helped him not only be a good teacher, but a mentor as well. That’s really important at all levels, whether it’s teaching or coaching.”
His hiring is also a blast from the past for Katie Andrews, who was fourth on the team in scoring and rebounding as a junior.
“When I found out he was going to be our coach I was really excited,” Andrews said. “We’re familiar with him, we know him and we trust him.”
The Regis program was highly successful under Boughton’s watch, winning four Western Cloverbelt titles and three Cloverbelt crossover titles in addition to a trip to the state tournament in 2016. Regis is coming off a different type of season however, going 3-20 overall and 1-13 in the Western Cloverbelt with a young squad.
Joas will return the entire group since the Ramblers were senior-less in 2019-20.
“The program’s down in numbers,” Joas said. “The goal is to obviously get those numbers up so the girls will be able to play in their appropriate developmental levels and not be rushed. ... Last year they had kind of a tough year, but those girls got a lot of experience. That will be a big benefit going into this year.”
Since he won’t be in the school during the day, Joas will rely on the relationships he’s built with many of the high school players and their parents to help increase interest. Perhaps bringing back an old motivational tool could help, too.
“I remember in his classroom he had a basketball hoop, actually,” Rohrscheib said. “We would shoot and if you made it you would get a Laffy Taffy before you left the classroom for the day.”
“We loved that so much,” Andrews added. “We would always go in his room and play basketball.”