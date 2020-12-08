Katie Kent showed off her clutch gene on the basketball court Tuesday night.
First, the Fall Creek junior hit a shot to force overtime with Regis, a midrange jumper with nine seconds remaining.
Four minutes of game action later and her number was called again, now with her Crickets tied with under 15 seconds remaining in the extra frame. This time, she went with a floater.
Bang.
Gianna Vollrath sealed it with a block as time ran out as Fall Creek earned an impressive 57-55 overtime Cloverbelt victory to remain unbeaten on the season.
“I was just going to the hoop and looking for a dish or shot if it was open,” Kent said of her final and deciding basket. “My teammate Gianna was kind of screaming at me to shoot it. I was open and I’ve been practicing a shot like that, so I went for it.”
It brought to an end a wild game that featured just about everything: long runs, a score dispute, a clock error and of course, an extra few minutes of exhilarating overtime action.
“The three games prior we’ve had leads but let teams get back in,” Fall Creek coach Jason Martzke said. “But they were resilient. They got the leads back. So it was good to see that tonight when we had another close one that they were able to fight through it.”
Regis was up for stretches late in regulation. Ashley Chilson hit a pair of free throws with 1:29 remaining to put the Ramblers up 49-47. Katie Andrews hit two more from the free-throw line to put the team up 51-49 with 24 seconds left, but Kent was able to make sure that wasn’t it for Fall Creek with the first of her two pivotal shots.
Fall Creek had one more look after the regulation Kent make when the Crickets forced a steal during Regis’ final possession, but wasn’t able to get a shot off in time to avoid an extra frame.
In actuality, the teams had actually already played and some extra time even before OT. The Regis gym clock was incorrectly set to 20 minutes for the first half Tuesday as opposed to the standard 18.
The Cricket defense was aggressive and swarming in the final four minutes, but Regis kept it tight with two trips to the line for Makenna Rohrscheib. She hit both her free throws with 26 seconds left to answer Kent’s hits from the charity stripe 20 seconds earlier. But Kent would strike right back with the game-winner with 11 seconds on the clock.
The Ramblers final chance came with 5.4 seconds remaining out of a timeout, but Vollrath swatted away a shot in the paint to run out the final two seconds.
“We have a couple kids here who we really like in clutch situations,” Martzke said. “We talk about that at the beginning of the year, who of the kids feel good taking shots. We saw tonight, they’re pure clutch.”
Kent, Vollrath and Emma Ryan all scored 11 points for the victors.
Fall Creek moves to 4-0 and already has a pair of victories in the Western Cloverbelt. The Crickets will get nearly a week off before returning to action Monday against Mondovi.
“I’m so proud of us,” Kent said. “We were predicted fifth in the conference. We just want to prove that we’re better than that.”
Regis obviously wasn’t pleased with the final result, but the contest remained a major prove-it moment for a Ramblers squad working with a new coach, Teddy Joas. It also showed a clear improvement – Fall Creek beat Regis 66-39, 52-40 and 63-30 last season.
“I think it just showed that this year we’re a different team,” said Rohrscheib, who led all scorers with 30 points. “Even though we have the same players, we’re a different team. We never gave up.”
The Ramblers dropped to 1-2 heading into Monday’s matchup with Colfax.
Fall Creek 57, Regis 55 (OT)
Fall Creek (4-0, 2-0): Katie Kent 11, Gianna Vollrath 11, Tori Martin 8, Emily Madden 9, Mackensy Kolpien 7, Emma Ryan 11.
Regis (1-2): Caitlin Klink 1, Makenna Rohrscheib 30, Katie Andrews 4, Adrienne Morning 4, Ava Highman 5, Jessica Sabbagh 3, Ashley Chilson 8.
3-pointers: Fall Creek 7 (Kent 2, Vollrath, Madden, Kolpien, Ryan 2), Regis 7 (Rohrscheib 4, Highman, Sabbagh, Chilson).
Halftime score: Regis 21-19. End of regulation: Tied at 51.