Independence senior Ziy Conner earned all-state honors in Division 5 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday, leading local honorees.
Conner averaged 25.7 points and 16.3 rebounds per game for the Indees, leading the team to the sectional semifinals.
McDonell junior Lauryn Deetz and senior Anna Geissler were named honorable mention all-state in Division 5 after leading the Macks to the state tournament. They both averaged double-figure points per game. Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien was also an honorable mention.
In Division 4, Regis junior Makenna Rohrscheib and Fall Creek junior Gianna Vollrath earned honorable mention all-state recognition. Vollrath helped guide the Crickets to a state tournament berth, while Rohrscheib was the Western Cloverbelt player of the year this season.
In Division 1, Hudson seniors Audrey Hatfield and Sophia Jonas were honorable mention all-state picks. The duo lifted a strong Raiders team to a second-place finish at the state tournament.