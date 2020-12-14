McDonell girls basketball has a major hole to fill this winter, one the Macks weren't expecting to worry about until next year.
Maggie Craker, last year's Western Cloverbelt player of the year, has opted to sit out her senior year of girls hoops in order to maintain her health heading into the start of her Division I volleyball career. It's a decision that should sent ripples through the conference and has an enormous impact on a McDonell squad that finished tied for second in the standings in 2019-20.
"I get it, I understand it, but she was on the verge of greatness," Macks coach Don Cooper said.
Cooper admitted Craker's absence has an effect on expectations, with the Macks likely going from a strong conference championship contender to perhaps the second tier. But there's still talent on this roster, which includes the second through sixth leading scorers from last year, and he's been pleased with the response from the players. It's an opportunity for everyone to take on a larger role.
"The greatest thing so far that I've seen in the practices is that we have 10 talented players and they're pushing each other every day in practice," Cooper said. "That makes everybody better. Each of the girls is kind of stepping up. It's going to be exciting to watch them play."
There will likely be more of a target on Lauryn Deetz, the team's 5-foot-6 shooting guard and top returning scorer. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a sophomore but will often have to deal with opponents' top defenders this go-around.
"Now it's the other players stepping up," said Cooper, entering his eighth season at the helm.
Thankfully for Cooper, he's comfortable with the team's depth. Anna Geissler was also a double-digit scorer last year, averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Destiny Baughman (5.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.7 apg) and Marley Hughes (5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg) are already key figures despite being a junior and a sophomore, respectively.
There's also a new face in Amber Adams, an Eau Claire North transfer who has made a strong first impression. She averaged 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds with the Huskies in her sophomore season.
McDonell went 15-9 overall last year, finishing two games back of Osseo-Fairchild in the Western Cloverbelt with a 10-4 record. The Macks are still waiting to kick off this season after games against Mondovi and Clear Lake were canceled. They're raring to go for the now-scheduled opener against Neillsville on Tuesday, with plenty of practice hours under their belt.
"There's kind of a benefit and a disadvantage to that," Cooper said. "The disadvantage is keeping the girls focused because they're really antsy to play. ... The advantage is, as a coach, I love the practices. That's how you get better, you get better by watching girls progress in practice, watching them do these battles. I'm having a blast with that, but from the girls' perspective, they just want to play."