The secret is out: Maggie Craker can shoot the lights out.
McDonell’s star forward averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game in her sophomore season last year on 46% 3-point shooting. It earned her a spot in the state 3-point shooting contest last year, but the question entering the 2019-20 season is: Can she do it again?
“She’s going to be targeted,” McDonell coach Don Cooper said. “There are going to be teams that take her shot away.”
Craker was able to thrive last season, playing off the attention opposing teams directed at then-senior Abby Wampler, who earned first-team all-conference recognition. This year, however, Craker isn’t going to be able to sneak through opposing defenses. For Cooper, that means Craker is going to have to show off her skills in other ways.
“I need her leadership, I need her to be patient,” he said. “She’s done an exceptional job of being a team leader on the floor.”
This year’s McDonell team is going to take advantage of Craker’s strong 3-point shooting, according to Cooper. He said he has made a few changes to this year’s offense that is going to rely heavily on his team’s guard play, specifically from sophomore Lauren Deetz and junior Anna Geissler.
Geissler, a 5-foot-8 guard, started in just 10 games last season, averaging 5.3 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-4 Deetz came on late last year to impress Cooper and is expected to be the team’s everyday starting point guard in just her second season with the team.
Cooper said he’s also expecting to see progression from the 5-foot-7 Destiny Baughman, who played limited minutes last year but should see regular starting action this season for the Macks.
“I think she has put in the work in the offseason and she’ll contribute immensely and that will take the pressure off Maggie so she can get the open looks that we need,” Cooper said.
McDonell’s biggest question mark is going to be its inside play. The Macks have a trio of bigs in 5-foot-10 sophomore Kaitlyn Ortmann, 5-foot-10 sophomore Abigail Petranovich and 5-foot-9 Marley Hughes who will be counted on to pull down boards this year. The three girls did not account for a single minute of varsity play last season.
“Whatever we can get from the post is really going to help us,” Cooper said.
If Craker can continue where she left off last season and this young Macks squad can take a step forward, McDonell should be able to compete for a Western Cloverbelt title this season, according to Cooper.
“I’m expecting to be at the top of the conference and in the sectional final hunt,” he said. “I think our team has the experience level on the floor and I think we’re very deep.”
Notes
Coach: Don Cooper, sixth season (68-49).
Last season: 11-13, 7-7 in Western Cloverbelt.
Roster: Anna Geissler, jr., 5-5, G; Maggie Craker, jr., 5-9, G/F; Lauryn Deetz, so., 5-4,. G; Lexi Johnson, sr., 5-9, C; Destiny Baughman, so., 5-7, G/F; Rachel Eisenreich, jr., 5-5, F/C; Abigail Petranovich, so., 5-10, C; Emma Stelter, so., 5-6, F/C; Sydney Flanagan, so., 5-4, G; Marley Hughes, fr., 5-9, G/F.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, vs Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, vs. Assumption, at Bishop John Paul Showcase, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19, vs. Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 30, at Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 4 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3, at. Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 6, at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9; at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, vs. Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18, vs. Flambeau, 3 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 20, vs. Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23, vs. Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan, 28, at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6, at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11, vs. Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14, vs. Cadott, 7:30 p.m.