CHIPPEWA FALLS — Don Cooper stands along the sideline of the McDonell basketball court the same way he has for years. His voice is loud and authoritative and to an outsider it might even sound menacing. He calls the girls on his basketball team over to line up alongside him. As they walk toward the line he yells out his expectations for them.
He starts with the oldest girls on the team, usually the most talented ones, and he holds them to a high standard.
“I want you to set a school record in 3-point shooting,” he tells junior Maggie Craker.
Then, as the line grows, his expectations begin to drop. By the final girl, he just asks for competition and improvement every day. He’s honest with them and they appreciate it.
This introductory exercise is likely no different from those going on in hundreds of gyms across the state. What is different though is the number of girls in Cooper’s line. Last year there were 15 girls, this year, there are 19.
Girls high school basketball participation across the state is shrinking. It’s dropped by over 300 girls each of the past two years to just over 10,000 girls playing high school basketball in Wisconsin. In the Chippewa Valley many schools are seeing the lowest girls basketball turnout in years and in April, local coaches were so concerned they held a round table discussion to brainstorm ideas to stop the decline.
After conducting interviews with 15 local girls basketball players, the reasons for the decline are various. Numerous girls cited a lack of communication or miscommunication with their coaches as reasons they left basketball or have friends who left basketball. Others said they felt they were pushed too hard in practice and they didn’t see it paying off with more playing minutes. Some said they thought coaches picked favorites or did not properly adjust their team’s tactics to fit the team’s skills for that particular season.
At McDonell, Cooper has put in strategies to combat these issues. His team is coming off its first losing season in four years after a pair of 20-plus win seasons, but his coaching philosophy hasn’t changed.
For one, he plays most of his bench deep into the season. He said he wants his girls to stay engaged throughout the long year and it helps that his offensive and defensive up-tempo system is exhausting and forces him to constantly make substitutions.
“I love to play 10 or 11 girls,” Cooper said. “That might be one of the reasons they love playing in our program, because they feel like they’re contributing to the success of our program.”
As the season wears on, he begins to shorten his bench but it’s not until the playoffs start that Cooper goes all out to win the games. Everything before that is sort of a preseason, considering everyone makes the playoffs.
Cooper also breaks up the long winter by giving his girls time off from practice for extended periods throughout the season.
“It gives them a reward and they come back refreshed,” Cooper said. “That little vacation really helps them a lot.”
While his practices are often tough — the first one of the season involved suicide drills that left girls spitting into garbage cans, gasping for air — he will take it easy on his girls from time to time, opting for team bonding exercise instead of hard-core basketball drills.
“Sometimes we’ll have a short practice then we’ll go to a movie or out for dinner,” sophomore Destiny Baughman said, “or we’ll come in early in the morning and he’ll have treats for us at the end.”
And then there’s his communication with the girls. It starts from Day 1 when he yells out his expectations to each and every one of them. Throughout the year he’ll remind the girls of what he wants from them and then when the season is over, he’ll do an audit with them, telling them honestly if they met his expectations or not.
“Coach always has a positive attitude toward the girls, no matter what the outcome of a game or a practice is, we always know what our goals are,” Craker said. “He is clear with what he expects from every girl individually.”
Even girls who rarely play say they appreciate the honesty and it draws them back season after season.
“I knew I wasn’t going to play a lot, but I wanted to prove to myself and push myself to prove that I could be on the court,” Baughman said.
After averaging just 3.2 minutes per game last season, Baughman is back this year and Cooper has raised his expectations. He said he wants her to average eight points per game this season after she scored just four points total all of last year.
“I knew he expected great things from me and I wanted to prove why I should be on the court and why I can contribute to the team,” she said.
It’s this coaching style that has allowed McDonell to succeed, according to his girls.
Former Macks star Abby Wampler called Cooper “by far the best basketball coach I’ve ever had.” She said she would look forward to going to practice and she knew if she was having a bad day, Cooper would be able to fix whatever was bothering her at practice.
“I think (Cooper’s coaching) has helped the McDonell program a lot,” Wampler said. “It’s amazing the number of people that will join when they hear the coach is good.”
This year the Macks will have 19 girls playing. Next year Cooper said he expects 22.