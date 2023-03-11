In a moment many years in the making, the McDonell Central Catholic Lady Macks are state champions.
After losing in the state semifinal game two years in a row, the Macks finally broke through this season to bring home the gold ball trophy.
The No. 1 seeded Lady Macks took down the No. 2 seeded Blair-Taylor Lady Wildcats 61-46 in the Division 5 state championship game in Green Bay at the Resch Center.
After the Macks took a double-digit lead in the first half, the Wildcats fought hard to tie the game early in the second half. However, the Macks dominated the final stretch on both sides of the court to win by 15 points and clinch the program’s first-ever state championship.
The Macks never trailed in this game or during their semifinal win over Albany.
The Macks began the championship on a 7-0 run, capped off by a deep three-pointer by junior Emily Cooper, the Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year.
Midway through the first half, McDonell led 14-6. The Wildcats were struggling to shoot from outside in the early minutes and the Macks were playing more aggressively on offense.
With the Wildcats back within six, the Macks fed the ball to junior Aubrey Dorn and she converted in the low post. She had eight of the Macks’ first 16 points.
Junior Maddie Geissler hit a three-pointer for the Macks to make it 19-8 with 7:30 left in the first half.
Soon after, senior guard Marley Hughes found sophomore forward Sophie Schmidgall deep for a fast break bucket, which made it 21-10 Macks.
The Wildcats needed some baskets in short order to get back in the game and their seniors responded.
Seniors Abby Thompson and Kierstyn Kindschy hit back-to-back three-pointers for Blair-Taylor to narrow their deficit to 23-18 with four minutes left until halftime.
Dorn responded with back-to-back baskets for the Macks, which was followed up by another three-pointer from Kindschy for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats hit several jumpers when they needed it most and made the game close before halftime. McDonell led 27-23 at the half.
To begin the second half, the Wildcats got two quick baskets from their top scorers, seniors Thompson and Lindsay Steien, to tie the game at 27-27.
The Macks did not let the Wildcats take a lead though. Minutes later, a Hughes three-pointer made it 33-27 Macks with just over 14 minutes left.
The Wildcats had it back to a two-point game when Cooper responded with a three-pointer of her own. The Macks led 36-31 with 12:30 remaining.
Thompson responded with another three-pointer for the Wildcats, which made it a two-point game again. The Wildcats senior leaders played their hearts out and hit some important shots to keep them in the game.
However, as the second half wore on, the Macks began to push the tempo more and the Wildcats had trouble keeping up.
After Hughes and Cooper went 6-6 from the free throw line and Schmidgall got a fastbreak layup—assisted by Cooper—the Macks led 46-36 with 8:30 left after a quick 8-2 run. After Schmidgall’s basket, the Macks led in fast break points 10-0 for the game.
Minutes later, after five quick points for the Wildcats on back-to-back baskets by Steien, Macks junior Isabel Hartman got a steal and took it all the way to the hoop for the score, where she was fouled and converted a three-point play at the free throw line. The Macks led 52-41 with six minutes left.
Hartman was the Macks’ leading scorer in the second half with 10 points.
This began an 11-0 run for the Macks down the stretch. The Wildcats were held scoreless for over five minutes until Thompson broke up the dry spell with a three-pointer with 1:22 remaining in the game. By this point the Macks led 59-44 and removed their starters.
Fouls and free throws were big differences in the game. The Macks went 23-28 at the foul line, including 16-19 in the second half, and the Wildcats never made it to the foul line in the game.
61-46 was the final after a hard-fought battle from both teams. The Wildcats fought hard to come back and tie the game in the second half after trailing early but couldn’t keep pace with the Macks in the end.
Dorn led the Macks in scoring with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hughes had 14 points and six assists, including going 9-10 from the foul line. Cooper had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hartman had 10 points and two steals.
Thompson and Steien had 15 points each in their final game as Wildcats. They were two of the top scoring guards in the state this season, with Steien averaging 22.6 points per game and Thompson right behind her at 18.3 per game.
McDonell head coach Don Cooper said after the game that defending Thompson and Steien was the main focus of the Macks’ game plan going into Saturday’s championship game.
“They’re great players, and being able to shut them down is just a tribute to our defense and what our game plan was and sticking to that game plan,” Coach Cooper said.
The Macks leaned on their three main scorers—Emily Cooper, Hughes and Dorn—on offense and they responded, accounting for 44 of McDonell’s 61 points.
“It’s simply amazing and it extends from our leadership,” Coach Cooper said. “Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper, our two captains, just being able to calm the chaos and being able to execute anything we want out there. And our rising superstar, Aubrey Dorn, is able to help us out in anything that we need: rebounds, scoring and paint touches.”
Dorn said the championship meant even more to their team after coming close at state the prior two seasons.
“We put our hearts all on the floor and we just worked as a team and came together,” Dorn said. “It just feels amazing knowing we’ve been here before and it’s just great to get a gold ball (trophy).”
Hughes said it means the world to be a part of the team to finally hang a championship banner for their program in their home gym.
“It’s a great feeling and I’m just proud to have our team and to be on the team that got to be the one to put that (banner) up there,” Hughes said. “That’s amazing and it’s something that our team will look at and our school will look at for the rest of history.”