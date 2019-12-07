Eau Claire Memorial is going to look like more of a team in 2019-20.
Last year the Old Abes were led by the dominance of Jessica Massey, who earned first-team All-Big Rivers honors and a spot on the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals’ women’s basketball team. But with Massey out of the picture, Memorial is counting on everyone else to step up and fill her void.
“My favorite thing about this group is we have more kids who can put the ball in the hoop this year,” head coach Brandon Fanning said. “We relied heavily on Jess to really create a lot of things for us offensively, whereas this year I think we’ll have more balance. I think when teams game plan for us it’ll be different because we have more kids who can put the ball in the hoop.”
Senior Sydney Brennan will likely be counted on to score the bulk of Memorial’s points. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 9.6 points per game last season with 4.3 rebounds. She returns alongside Olivia Tangley and forwards Hope Gibbons and Nicole Rossow. The group represents the veteran core of this talented Memorial team.
“We have high expectations for the group, I really like who we’ve returned,” Fanning said. “I think this group has had really good intensity and urgency.”
Gibbons and Rossow combined evenly for nearly 21 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season and will be counted on to replace the paint production Massey delivered last season.
The biggest X-factor for the Old Abes this season might be 5-foot-8 freshman Lily Cayley, who should get significant minutes this year.
“I think she has the potential to be really special,” Fanning said. “Her athleticism and her feel for the game. Her build is really fantastic, she is willing to get in the paint, I think she finishes really well. She is adding a little bit more of the tactics and what we want to do for strategy.”
Cayley has looked strong in the early part of the season, scoring double digit points in each of the Abes first two games.
Ultimately, this season is going to be about sharing the rock for Memorial. Without a true star to carry the load, the Old Abes are planning to change things up offensively and keep teams off-balance with their depth of talent.
"(We) have a lot of returners who understand our system," Fanning said. "Looking forward to competing in a deep BRC conference."
Notes
Coach: Brandon Fanning, seventh season (78-60).
Last season: 11-12, 5-7 in Big Rivers.
Roster: Megan Moskal, sr., 5-6, G; Hope Gibbons, sr., 5-9, F; Nicole Rossow, sr., 6-0, F; Olivia Tangley, sr., 5-6, G; Sydney Brennan, sr., 5-7, G; Jeana Sorenson, jr., 5-6, G; Anna Hoitomt, jr., 5-10, G; Tessa Hazelton, soph., 5-9, G; Lily Cayley, fr., 5-8, G.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10 at D.C. Everest, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 La Crosse Central, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19 Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 River Falls, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 at EC North, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 at Marshfield, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21 Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 28 Stevens Point, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30 at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 Superior, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4 Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 La Crosse Logan, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 EC North, 7:15 p.m.