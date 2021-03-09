Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball knew it had to adjust on the fly this season. After losing much of its prior rotation to graduation, the Old Abes needed players to step into new roles. And often, those roles were fluid.
"The nice thing about this year's group is that we had a lot of kids step up on a lot of different nights," Old Abes coach Brandon Fanning said. "It wasn't a traditional (setup) where a majority of kids played a majority of the minutes. Depending on who we played and the matchups and the different styles of play, different kids would have different opportunities on different nights."
Memorial went 8-12 overall and 4-8 in the Big Rivers this year, placing fifth in the conference. A strong finish to the season bodes well for the future, considering much of the rotation will return. The Old Abes played Rice Lake and Eau Claire North close in losses at the start of February, then closed out the regular season with a strong 57-49 victory against Superior.
In the playoffs, the sixth-seeded Abes upset Holmen in the first round 52-47 to set up a third matchup of the year between Eau Claire's two public schools. North prevailed to earn the season sweep, 57-43.
"Like every team hopes for, I thought we played some of our better basketball at the end of the year," Fanning said. "Even though we didn't come out with victories, I thought we played both Rice Lake and North right there at the end of the year very tough. And then (we) went up to Superior and beat a quality team there, and then carried that momentum into Holmen. I thought that was really good experience for a lot of our girls which will be returning next year."
To put the Old Abes' youth into perspective, one of their most experienced players was sophomore Lily Cayley. She averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game this season, serving as one of the team's top defenders while earning an all-conference first team nod. She was asked to be more of a scorer and playmaker than she was as a freshman.
"Lily was probably our most decorated returner," Fanning said. "I thought she had a really nice year. She had an injury mid-year that had her sit out for a little bit, that took a bit to recover from, but I thought as a play-making guard who had an abundance of experience from the previous year, I thought she shouldered a large load as an underclassmen for us."
Junior Tessa Hazelton finished just behind Cayley in the scoring department with 9.1 points per game. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals.
As Fanning said, different players stepped up on different nights. Bella Tangley came out swinging in the season opener, scoring 14 points against North. Brenna Lasher had 17 in a December win against Chippewa Falls. In the regular season-closing victory against Superior, Anna Hoitomt led the way with 13 points.
"Anna Hoitomt and Jeana Sorensen, I thought they had nice years and did a lot for our group, filled some really important roles night-to-night," Fanning said. "(Hazelton) was our only other returning varsity kid (besides Cayley). I thought she did a great job and was really playing her best basketball at the end of the year."
The Old Abes graduate a four-player senior class consisting of Hoitomt, Halle Ross, Abrielle Van Dyck and Sorensen. Fanning commended the group for keeping the team together through the unusual offseason.
There are high hopes for those who will return, though there will obviously be work to do to improve. Fanning said the team is focusing on upping its speed and strength heading into next season, in addition to working on its shooting.
No matter what, the Old Abes will enter the next campaign with far more varsity experience under their belt.
"A lot of our returning kids got a lot of minutes this year," Fanning said. "We're really excited. Obviously we're thankful for the contributions that our outgoing seniors had this year, but over 50% of our minutes were played by underclassmen. For us moving forward, we get a couple years to really build with this group."