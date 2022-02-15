MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls basketball team clinched its first Big Rivers Conference title in more than a decade with a 61-49 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
The Mustangs celebrated their win by taking turns climbing a ladder with a pair of scissors to cut down one of the nets. It was Menomonie’s first conference title since 2010.
Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said after the game, “They (Eau Claire Memorial) are a good team. Brandon (Fanning, the Memorial coach) does a good job with them.”
Harmon expressed appreciation for senior forward Emma Mommsen’s work in the post. She could be seen scoring and reeling in rebounds repeatedly throughout the game. After the game she cheered on her teammates as they worked on cutting down their net.
“She has done a great job for us all season,” Harmon said.
Mommsen was one of two Menomonie players to score in double digits during the game, tallying 23 points, which was the high individual score for the game. Helen Chen added 22 for Menomonie. The Mustangs got out to a hot start with an early 14-0 run and never looked back.
The Old Abes also had a pair reach double digits, Jordyn Peed at 11 and Tessa Hazelton at 10.
Fanning was equally complimentary of the Mustangs after the game saying, “we knew they would be tough.”
The Old Abes will face their intracity rivals at Eau Claire North in the opening round of the playoffs on Feb. 25 after finishing their conference schedule with a home game against La Crosse Central Thursday, and a trip to New Richmond this Friday.
The Mustangs host Hudson on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Menomonie is two games ahead of Rice Lake with one game to play.