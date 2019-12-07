This year is going to be a building year for Eau Claire North.
The Huskies enter the 2019-20 season with just two returning varsity players from a team that went 5-16 and finished last in the Big Rivers last season. This year is likely to be another learning year for North, but second-year head coach Jill Elliott is optimistic about the future of her program.
“There is definitely talent here,” Elliott said.
The team is a nice mix of veterans and younger players entering the year and Elliott said she will do some mixing and matching to balance immediate and long-term success for her team.
“I am expecting us to become more and more competitive,” she said. “We’re really expecting to see great improvement with a young squad.”
Elliott will have to replace last year's leaders, Lauren Swenson and Sydnie Steinmetz who averaged 12.5 and 5.9 points per game respectively.
"The leadership skills and maturity of last season's seniors will be missed," Elliott said.
Junior Evie Dreger will be asked to carry some of that load as she returns as one of North's top players this season. She will likely be the team’s leading scorer this season after averaging 5.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds last year.
For North fans, Elliott said a player to watch is 5-foot-10 sophomore Reanna Hutchinson who could be the future of Huskies’ basketball.
“She has all the skills to be an excellent player in the coming years,” Elliott said. “She has all the height, the length, she has the basketball IQ, she puts in the time, and she is pretty agile. She has a lot of the great components to do well in this league and I think we’re going to see great things from her in the future.”
Hutchinson averaged just 4.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds in 17 games last year, but is expected to be a key contributor this year for North.
Freshman Brya Smith is another one to watch. The 5-foot-10 freshman has looked good in limited action early this year and could become a star for the Huskies down the road.
As for success this season, Elliott said it may be hard for fans to measure. She said she is trying to build this program back up and changes will take time.
“I think that if things go to plan here and these kids develop, we definitely have the potential to compete in the conference in a couple years down the road,” she said.
Notes
Coach: Jill Elliott, second season (5-17).
Last season: 5-17, 2-10.
Roster: Harper Dilley, sr., W; Devina Erickson, sr., W; MacKenzie Gilbert, sr., F; Ava Olson, sr.; W, Evie Dreger, sr. W; Nadia Horn, jr. W; Reanna Hutchinson, so., W; Addison Bohman, so., G; Amber Adams, so., G; Tayah Christopher, fr., G; Brya Smith, fr., F.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10, at La Crosse Central, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, vs. Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17, vs. Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20, vs. Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3, vs. Richfield, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10, at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14, vs. New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21, vs. D.C. Everest; Friday, Jan. 24, at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27, at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, vs. River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7, at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11. at Superior, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13, at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m; Tuesday, Feb. 18, vs Tomah, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21, at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.