Eau Claire North High School announced on Monday that head girls basketball coach Jill Italiano has resigned.
“We appreciate all Coach Italiano has done for our program the last five seasons,” North athletic director Michael Pernsteiner said in a press release. “She has been a great leader for our student athletes, both on and off the court. It was a difficult decision for Coach Italiano, as she has been committed to the girl’s basketball program as well as North High School as a whole.”
The Huskies finished fifth in the Big Rivers Conference this season after going 6-7 in conference play and 11-13 overall.
Italiano’s career record at North was 45-67. Her best finish at North was in 2021, when she led the Huskies to second-place in the Big Rivers and a 14-6 record.
North is also her alma mater, where she had a historic career in the Huskies uniform. She graduated in 1993 and was recognized as All-State in basketball. She went on to play collegiately at Old Dominion University, where she became the first female athlete from North to receive a Division I basketball scholarship.
Before becoming head coach at North, Italiano also served as an assistant coach at UW-Stout and Cadott High School.
Pernsteiner said North will begin their search for Italiano’s replacement in the coming days, with a goal of having a new coach in place in time for off-season activities this summer.