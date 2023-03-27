Eau Claire North High School announced on Monday that head girls basketball coach Jill Italiano has resigned.

“We appreciate all Coach Italiano has done for our program the last five seasons,” North athletic director Michael Pernsteiner said in a press release. “She has been a great leader for our student athletes, both on and off the court. It was a difficult decision for Coach Italiano, as she has been committed to the girl’s basketball program as well as North High School as a whole.”