The story of the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team this season is one of adaptability and perseverance.
The Thunder have played to a 22-2 record despite five injured players. Coach Tera Simpson and her team explained how they did not really lose players to injury, but they remained part of the group, still attending games and practices.
"If we look at the injury aspect of our year, right now it seems like that's what's focused on because that's like, it's weird," Simpson said. "We went 10 years seeing one season-ending injury, but this year we saw five. It's a testament to (how) you never know when your number is going to get called. We kept working hard all the time, so that when there was a chance players could step in and do what the team needed."
The absences have required growth from others.
"(I have enjoyed) just watching everyone grow," Simpson said. "It's hard to be on the sideline for anything, but I've watched everyone grow like (Taylor) Hammer, she's grown very much from going between post and guard."
Senior Dezaray Eisberner added she has enjoyed having her teammates still present at practice and games, supporting the whole team regardless of health status.
"They were always there, at practice, and anywhere else," she said.
"You never know when, or how, things are going to change," Simpson and Lacey Frase said.
Mariah Stienke and Frase acknowledged the efforts of the junior varsity players who stepped in to fill varsity roles during the season. Both credited the JV teammates with making the varsity squad a better team by playing so hard against them in practices.
The Thunder won the Western Cloverbelt title for the third straight season, edging McDonell by one game this year for the crown. They fell to Neillsville in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship game on Saturday.
Frase indicated the team plans a deep playoff run, including a trip to the Resch Center for the state tournament. Osseo-Fairchild is a No. 1 seed in the Division 4 bracket.
This team has been together a long time, as Steinke explained, "I have been playing with so many of these people since we were 10 years old. I am proud of this team."
That showed in their interactions with each other. It was clear that the coach and players know each other well enough to feel comfortable teasing one another, with Simpson jokingly telling Eisberner, "You are what you eat," as the young player finished chewing a piece of Airheads candy last week.
The Thunder open the playoffs by hosting either Regis or Whitehall in the regional semifinals on Friday.