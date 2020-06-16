After stepping down as Eau Claire North girls basketball coach in 2018, Michelle Peplinski was ready for a break from the duties of running a varsity program.
After nine years as the leader of the Huskies, and 20-plus working as a coach, it was understandable.
Peplinski got that break. But she didn't stay totally off the court, instead working with eighth grade teams in Eau Claire. And after a taste of that, the itch to get back into the game came back awfully fast.
"I really found that love of the game again, just from coaching kids who were learning the game and skills while getting into the competitive spirit," Peplinski said. "It really rejuvenated everything that I love about coaching."
So she kept an eye out for high school coaching jobs in the area, and found an intriguing one this year: Altoona was looking for a new girls coach.
And they found one in Peplinski. The former longtime North coach will take over the Rails program next season, taking the reins from four-year coach Lane Wojtyna.
"Everything from submitting the application, going through the interview process and learning more about Altoona schools and their girls basketball program, I just feel really confident that this is a really great decision and a great next step for me," Peplinski said.
In Peplinski, Altoona will be getting a highly-experienced coach with a track record of success.
In nine years as the North head coach, Peplinski posted a 133-84 record. Under her guidance, the Huskies reached the Division 1 state tournament in 2011 and won three Big Rivers Conference titles.
At North, she coached the team to a 74-34 record in conference games.
Altoona went 6-17 last winter and took sixth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference. Peplinski's new program last went to state the same year she brought North there. The Rails won the Division 3 state championship in 2011.
"I'm from a smaller town, and my husband is from a smaller town, so while it was awesome coaching at a Division 1 high school, I wondered how it would feel to try a different experience at a different division level," Peplinski said. "It's like the perfect combination of size and proximity ... and it fits very well with my teaching position in Eau Claire, so that can be a priority as well. So it's just a really great fit."
Altoona is excited to getting started under Peplinski's leadership.
"Her philosophy, experience and knowledge of the game brings excitement to our school and community," Altoona athletic director Elissa Upward said in a statement. "We look forward to getting our student-athletes back on the court under the direction of Coach Pep."
The Rails should be able to keep their roster mostly intact next year. Two seniors graduated from last winter's squad, but the majority of the team will return.
Having that kind of experience on the roster was appealing for Peplinski.
"I think there's some team chemistry that develops when they have a full varsity season under their belt," she said. "I'm hoping to build on that. Coach Wojtyna was there the last few years and worked hard with this group that's there now, so I feel really good about the place that they're in."
Peplinski has worked with basketball players of all ages in her career, and said that getting to work hands-on with athletes is one of the things she missed most about coaching.
And her former players have had high praise for her work in setting them up for success.
"Pep has taught me a lot, even growing up in the youth years too," said Haley DeSouza, a North graduate currently playing basketball for UW-River Falls. "She not only told me the skills I needed to work on and improve on over the years, but she also taught me how important it is to know the game of basketball itself.”
Peplinski will bring a defense-focused mentality to the Rails. Toughness on the defensive end of the court was part of what made her North teams so successful. The Huskies' 2011 state tournament squad held opponents to an average of 43.1 points per game.
"The pillars of the program, for me, have always started with defense," Peplinski said. "In these mandated closures, when kids are forced to be alone with their basketball, they're hopefully working on their (offensive) skills and their shooting because they're so much easier to work on on your own. But team chemistry really comes alive on the defensive side of the ball, in my experience. So what I've always tried to do is use defense to fuel opportunities on offense."
But above all the Xs and Os and wins and losses, Peplinski is excited to get back to working with high school players.
"I missed that level of coaching high school players. From 14 years old to 19 years, that's a huge age gap for change and improvement," Peplinski said. "Youth programs are exciting in their own respects, and AAU coaching is another experience. ... I just really am excited to getting back developing players, freshmen through seniors."