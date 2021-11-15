With four first team all-conference selections back in the fold, including the reigning player of the year, the Western Cloverbelt is set to be as competitive as ever.
The stellar returning talent starts with Makenna Rohrscheib, who earned player of the year honors as a junior after a stellar season for Regis. She led the conference in scoring with an average of 18.7 points per game in addition to 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while serving as the heart and soul for the Ramblers. She’ll be relied on heavily this winter as the program’s only senior and only returning starter. Only two others even have varsity experience, Ashley Chilson and Ava Highman. The pair averaged 8.1 and 7.4 points per game last year, respectively.
“We have a great leader in Makenna Rohrscheib and pieces around her to remain competitive throughout the entire year as we gain experience,” Regis coach Teddy Joas said.
Also among the first teamers back is Brooke McCune, who helped Osseo-Fairchild to a conference title last year. The Thunder are expected to compete for the league crown again this year after graduating just one senior, third-leading scorer Madison Hugdahl. Both the team’s double-digit scorers are back in Eleice Dahl and McCune. Dahl averaged 10.9 points and McCune 10.4 as part of a balanced offensive showing.
“We have a strong returning group of juniors and seniors,” Thunder coach Tera Simpson said. “Losing only one player from last year has allowed us to create a comfort level to build from last year.”
Two Western Clovebelt teams reached the state tournament last year in McDonell and Fall Creek. Coaches expect both to remain near the top of the standings, but Fall Creek has more to replace. The Crickets graduated two second team all-conference selections from a team that finished a game back of Osseo-Fairchild, Mackensy Kolpien and Emily Madden, but retain one of the top post players in the conference in Gianna Vollrath. She came close to averaging a double-double with 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in addition to 4.2 assists. She also recorded 49 steals and 46 blocks.
Vollrath is flanked by fellow returners Katie Kent, Tori Marten and Jenna Anders.
“We will be inexperienced,” Crickets coach Jason Martzke said. “Will need returning players to increase their scoring and must play great defense and rebound the ball because of our overall lack of size.”
McDonell returns much of its core, which includes players coming off a state title in volleyball. Lauryn Deetz led the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game en route to a first team all-conference selection. Emily Cooper burst onto the scene as a freshman with 7.8 points per game, and two others who averaged more than 4 points are back in Marley Hughes and Destiny Baughman. Macks coach Don Cooper expects the squad should once again be in the Cloverbelt race and has its sights set on regional and sectional titles.
The final returning first teamer is Stanley-Boyd’s Lily Hoel, who finished third in the league in scoring last year with 14.7 points per game. The Orioles were very young in their prior campaign and should benefit from added game experience for the likes of juniors Emily Brenner and Mallory Eslinger after finishing sixth in the league in 2020-21. They’ll be without Teagen Becker until at least January after she suffered a torn meniscus.
“We should be highly competitive,” Stanley-Boyd coach Ali Becker said. “We have a smaller roster this season and losing Teagen Becker to a meniscus tear for part of the season will be a challenge, but this group is resilient.”
Bloomer joins the Western Cloverbelt this year after moving from the Heart O’ North, taking the place of departed Altoona. The Blackhawks went 10-7 in their final year in the HON and return a pair of double-digit scorers in Abigale Iverson and Dani Latz. Iverson averaged 11.4 points per game, while Latz was close behind with 9.7. Isabella Seibel and Madison Faschingbauer round out the top returners.
“The team this year is coming back with more experience and I am excited to see the strides they have taken in the offseason to hopefully help be successful in our new conference this year,” Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. “I am hoping that we can compete with the top teams in the conference.”
Thorp is hoping to make a big jump after playing a limited season of just eight games last winter. Brianna Horn (11 points per game, 7 rebounds per game) and Sydney Wicks (8 ppg, 9 rpg) have coach Keith Wicks thinking the Cardinals can jump from the bottom of the standings to competing for a title.
Cadott has a big hole to fill offensively with the graduation of all-conference first teamer Jada Kowalczyk. She averaged 15.8 points per game, good for second in the league. That leaves room for others to step up, like Lauren Goettl, Elly Eiler and Laken Ryan. Goettl led that trio with 9.3 points per game in 2020-21.