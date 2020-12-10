As Teddy Joas put it, there was no awkward “getting to know you” period while Regis girls basketball prepped for the season.
That’s thanks to Joas knowing much of his roster already, even though he’s embarking on his first year as the storied program’s head coach. He taught many of these girls in elementary school at Immaculate Conception, helping ease the transition.
“Being someone that taught them, I already have that trust kind of built with them,” Joas said. “So when I came in we instantly had that trust and that’s a big thing.”
That meant he and the Ramblers could get right to work, focusing on basketball from the get-go. Regis has gelled quicker than you might expect from a group working with a whole new set of plays and terminology.
“Last year we learned a lot,” said Makenna Rohrscheib, the team’s top returning scorer. “This year we’re putting everything together with the new coaches. They’re implementing a new offense, new plays and really working with us. The atmosphere in the practices, games, it’s completely different. I think you can see that on the court. It’s definitely paying off.”
Regis has enjoyed much success in recent years under the direction of Patrick Boughton, who is now in charge of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s girls program. The Ramblers won four Western Cloverbelt titles and three Cloverbelt crossover titles in the past five years in addition to making a trip to the state tournament in 2016.
But last season was a rebuilding one which saw the program go 3-20 overall and finish in last place at 1-13 in the Western Cloverbelt.
There are positives to take away from that campaign, though. The Ramblers had no seniors last year, so everyone is back and battle tested.
“Every girl on the team last year played, got minutes,” Rohrscheib said. “That’s really helping this year. You can tell we’ve got game experience and now this year we’re getting to put it together. That shows that we’re mentally tough, physically tough.”
Rohrscheib herself should be a major source of optimism for Regis. She averaged 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore and is off to a hot start to her junior campaign. She notched 21 points against Glenwood City last weekend and 30 on Tuesday in a tight overtime battle with Fall Creek.
Adrienne Morning and Jessica Sabbagh averaged 8.8 and 7.4 points per game, respectively, last year. Morning was also the team’s top rebounder in 2019-20, grabbing eight boards per game.
Caitlin Klink and Katie Andrews round out the starting unit.
While the Ramblers finished on the losing end, Tuesday’s OT clash with Fall Creek still showed how far the group has already come. The Crickets bested Regis by over 25 points twice last season. This year, just a few weeks into a new era, the Ramblers pushed Fall Creek to an extra period.
“It’s emotional for me knowing these girls such a long time, since they were real little, and seeing them now, just mature like this,” Joas said following the final buzzer.