Regis has opted to part ways with girls basketball coach Patrick Boughton after five years, the now-former Ramblers coach announced on Tuesday.
"They just wanted to go in a different direction, find someone that's a little more parent friendly," Boughton told the Leader-Telegram in a phone interview.
Boughton went 74-48 with the Ramblers, winning four Western Cloverbelt titles and three Cloverbelt crossover titles. He also took the program to the state tournament in his first season in 2016.
Eight players have gone on to play basketball collegiately during his time as head coach, including a pair of All-Northwest players of the year in Shae Brey and Teryn Karlstad. Brey, the lone Division I player of the bunch, just completed her senior season at Butler.
"There's a lot of really great memories," Boughton said. "I got the opportunity to work with a lot of really great girls that put in a lot of time and effort. Obviously, winning four titles in five years, a majority of them come from the kids themselves."
This season was the toughest yet for Boughton and the Ramblers though, as the young squad went 3-20 and 1-13 in the Western Cloverbelt for last in the conference.
"We obviously had a down year this year, but I thought the girls made a lot of improvement," Boughton said. "We have some really good young kids coming into the program next year. I thought we could be competitive again my next season, but I don't have that opportunity now. I just have to go find another opportunity."
Boughton said he's hoping to continue his coaching career at another school. He said he's unaware of any openings in the area currently, but expects open positions will be announced when schools return to normality following the coronavirus pandemic.
"I haven't lost my passion for the game," Boughton said. "If anything it fuels the fire even more."
Boughton originally announced the news through a statement on the Regis girls basketball Twitter account:
"Regis girls basketball family,
I want to send you a quick note to let you know that I will not be returning next season to the Regis girls basketball sideline as my contract will not be renewed.
I want to thank all my former players for the many memories that you have created for me. It has been very special to be a part of four Western Cloverbelt Conference Championships and a trip to state in the past five seasons with you. Your hard work and dedication to excellence is something you can be proud of and something you can cherish for a long time.
I want to thank the alumni who have come together and sent positive messages over the years and to those who have come back and helped at camps.
I want to thank my assistant coaches that I have had over the years, running a program is more than a one-person job and I thank you for your dedication to the team.
I want to thank Tracy Yengo, Paul Pederson and Mark Gobler for giving me this opportunity five years ago and I want to thank Perry Myren for all of his strong support during his tenure as an athletic director.
Parents, thank you for allowing me the time I did have here, and thank you for those who provided friendship and support.
While this chapter is over, I look forward to the next chapter. A chapter that will present new challenges and goals to accomplish. There is no quitting, just refocusing and working harder.
In the meantime, I will enjoy more time with my family as we look to the future."