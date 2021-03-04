Teddy Joas says he wasn't entirely sure how this season would go when he took over as the head Regis girls basketball coach in June. The Ramblers were coming off a rare hiccup for the typically strong program, going 3-20 overall and 1-13 in Western Cloverbelt play last year.
What he got was a nice bounce-back season for the group, who finished 12-9 overall, went 6-5 in the conference and made a run to the regional finals.
"I'm super proud of the way they showed up, day-in and day-out, and competed all year long in every aspect of the game," Joas said.
The Rambers got a bit of a wake-up call in game one, a 46-31 loss to Durand, but quickly regrouped. They went on to win five of the next seven, with the losses coming in close fashion to the two winningest Western Cloverbelt squads, Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek.
"Obviously the beginning was kind of a road bump," Joas said. "But ultimately after that tough game at Durand we kind of simplified some things."
Regis experienced some added road blocks in the middle of the year, including enduring a 13-day drought between games due to other Western Cloverbelt teams quarantining, but found its footing again in February. The Ramblers won three straight heading into the playoffs, then upset Dunn-St. Croix champion Colfax in the first round of regional play.
In the regional final, the team fell in a tight defensive battle. Fall Creek, which went on to a trip to the state tournament, was just able to etch out a few more points in a 36-30 rock fight. Adding to the impressiveness of the late run was the absence of Jessica Sabbagh, who was the team's second-leading scorer when she went down with an ACL injury during a game against Stanley-Boyd on Feb. 1.
"I kind of told our girls going in, and this whole year, I told them we have to win defensively," Joas said. "Our goal was to keep teams at 45 points or below. That was our motto all year, to dig in defensively. Unfortunately, I forgot to tell them in the Fall Creek game that if we hold teams before 40, or in this case 36, we have to score more than that."
Helping power Regis' improvement was the stellar play of Makenna Rohrscheib. Just a junior, the guard earned Western Cloverbelt player of the year honors after averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Her shining moment came against Osseo-Fairchild on Feb. 2, when she scored 40 in a 77-60 victory. She also had a 30-point outing against Fall Creek, 27 against Augusta and 25 against Osseo-Fairchild and Cadott.
"As one of the coaches said in one of our meetings after (the season), 'Man, she's just the heart and soul of your team,'" Joas said. "And they're exactly right. Early in the year we had some growing pains with her too, a couple tough games where I had a talk with her about, 'We're going to go as far as you go.' Her body language and her attitude, the girls feed off of that. She's the first one in the gym, usually the last one out of the gym, and kind of sets that tone for us.
"One of the best things about her that probably a lot of people don't know, when we lost that regional final on Saturday to Fall Creek, Monday morning she was back in the gym. She asked if I would open it up. She got some of the underclassmen with her and they were running through an open-gym type practice themselves."
While Rohrscheib will be back next season, the Ramblers will have plenty of minutes to replace. It's an impactful senior class walking out the door, one consisting of Caitlin Klink, Katie Andrews, Adrienne Morning, Jannah Mehtala, Ally Leis and Sabbagh.
That group includes the team's third and fifth through ninth-leading scorers as well as Regis' top rebounder, Morning.
"Our seniors were big contributors in a role-playing way," Joas said. "Adrienne was our leading rebounder, a force in the middle, and Katie Andrews, our little point guard, I think she's one of the top defenders in the area. We put her on every other team's best player, and for the majority of the time she locked them down. I think that that senior class, although statistic-wise they're not going to jump out of the box score every night, they did a lot for us that will be kind of tough to replace."