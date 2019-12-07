The Rice Lake Warrior girls basketball team is hoping the playing time many young players got last season will translate into wins this season.
The Warriors had only two seniors seeing regular action last season after Calli McCullough went out with an injury.
Down the stretch of a 4-19 campaign, starters included freshman Brynn Olson, sophomore Jordan Pagac and junior Lexi Orr.
Those three players return as a nucleus, along with senior Emma Fitzgerald, junior Grace Forsberg and sophomores Jordan Roethel and Calli Karstens, all of whom saw extensive playing time.
“We’re still young, but we do have four seniors,” said fourth-year coach Darla Olson
Besides Orr and Fitzgerald, the other two seniors are Emily Smith and Tessa Carlstrom. Smith played on varsity last season and Carlstrom on junior varsity.
The most notable loss to graduation is guard Paityn Tiefs, who led the team in rebounding and was second in scoring.
But last season’s leading scorer is back in Olson, who averaged 10.3 points per game with an inside-outside attack. She hit 27 of 93 three-point shots (29%). Olson was voted to the all-conference honorable mention list.
Pagac returns to the post, where she scored 4.5 points per game and averaged four rebounds. Orr will be at an off-guard position to take advantage of her shooting. She scored nearly six points per game last season.
At point guard will be Karstens, who led the team in assists with 30 with her strong passing ability.
Along with Pagac, Forsberg will also see time in the paint with her rebounding ability—four boards per game last season.
“We should be strong inside. We have some good size,” said coach Olson.
Fitzgerald, a three-point threat, hit 10 of 35 from beyond the arc last season. Also on this season’s 11-player varsity are young players Julia Crotteau, a sophomore, and Isabelle Schmidt, a freshman.
“Right now our focus is to play together as a team, to see how we can get better,” said Olson.
Rice Lake went 2-10 in the Big Rivers last season.
Notes
Coach: Darla Olson, third season.
Last year: 4-19, 2-10.
Roster: Lexi Orr, sr., G; Emma Fitzgerald, sr, G; Tessa Carlstrom, sr, G; Emily Smith, sr., G/F; Grace Forsberg, jr., G/F; Jordan Pagac, jr, F; Calli Karstens, soph., G; Julia Crotteau, soph., G; Alexi MacDonald, soph., G; Jordan Roethel, soph, G/F; Brynn Olson, soph, F; Isabelle Schmidt, fr., F.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10 Holmen, 5:45 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 Wausau East, 3 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28 Barron, 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Somerset, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Superior, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 16 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21 at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 ar Menomonie, 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 27 at Northwestern, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 Chippewa Falls, 7:!5 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11 Hayward, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 Hudson, 7:15 p.m.