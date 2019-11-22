COLFAX — You could certainly ask questions coming in, from both sides.
Colfax and Regis girls basketball are both coming off conference titles in their leagues. But how would Regis look after losing five starters, including All-Northwest Player of the Year Teryn Karlstad? And how would the Vikings look after losing some four-year starters themselves?
After Friday’s matchup, there’s another question to ask. How good can Colfax be?
Colfax rolled in its second game of the season, besting Regis 64-21 in a nonconference bout at the Vikings’ home gym. Rachel Scharlau and Kameri Meredith led the way as the team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Hudson.
The Vikings got off to a quick start with Scharlau scoring from inside the paint, which would become a trend as the game wore on. She scored 10 of the first 13 points of the game, with most coming off second-chance points on rebounds from spaces in Regis’ zone.
“They left open holes so I saw an open chance to get rebounds,” Scharlau said.
Colfax scored the next 21 points before MaKenna Rohrscheib scored on a 3-point play the old fashioned way, hitting the free throw to bring the score to 23-3.
That started another Colfax run. Meredith, last season’s leading scorer for the Vikings, scored 15 of the game’s next 26 points, mostly on post-up situations. All of a sudden, the Vikings’ were up 31-5 and were well in the driver’s seat.
The Ramblers were getting good looks on the offensive side of the floor, but they just didn’t see the ball touch net.
“A lot of that is just time on the court,” Ramblers coach Patrick Boughton said.
Regis has had several players participate in only one or two practices so far, Boughton noted. This years Ramblers squad has no seniors on the roster, a position that Doucette was in a few years ago.
“(Boughton) lost so many good kids over the last few years,” Doucette said. “That was like us a few years back. ... They’re some growing pains.”
The second half saw the Vikings use line changes between starters and bench players until hitting running clock. From then on out they used the second unit entirely, a situation that is good in the early part of the season for building a roster.
“We have a lot of pieces of the puzzle,” Doucette said. “We got got to find the right combinations.”
The win now gives Colfax 14 wins in its last 15 home games dating back to the 2018 playoffs, with the only lost coming last December to Melrose-Mindoro. The Vikings can add to that streak next Tuesday when the Bloomer Blackhawks, fresh off a win over Hayward, come to town.