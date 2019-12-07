For four straight years Patrick Boughton and his Regis Ramblers have sent a girl to play collegiate basketball. The list of names is long and impressive: Shae Brey, Hannah Gibbons, Hannah Anderson, Amber Darge, Kate Seyer, Celine Sabbagh, and most recently Teryn Karlstad and Marne Milenowski. This year, however, that streak will come to an end.
The Ramblers start this season without a single senior. They graduated almost 90% of last year’s scoring output including all five of last year’s starters and returned just three players from last season’s Western Cloverbelt championship squad. Thus, this year will be a learning experience for the Ramblers.
“I expect with a young team there are going to be some nights where we don’t look very good and some nights where we look like a pretty experienced team,” Boughton said. “I think it’s going to be a little up and down, but as long as we show growth throughout the season and follow the process, hopefully we’re competitive through the end of the year.”
Statistically, Makenna Rohrscheib is the top returner for the Ramblers. The 5-foot-8 sophomore averaged 2.5 points per game last season in limited action.
“She puts in a lot of time. If she can remain injury free, we’re looking for big things out of her,” Boughton said.
In the front court, Adrienne Morning is expected to lead the way. The 5-foot-11 junior was the first big off the bench for the Ramblers last year and will be asked to try to fill the big shoes left by Karlstad, the reigning All-Northwest Player of the Year who averaged 21 points per game last season.
“She plays within herself,” Boughton said of Morning. “She is a strong girl. … She can handle a big portion of those rebounds for us. She could have a very nice season for us as well.”
The last of the Ramblers’ three returning players is 5-foot-3 junior point guard Katie Andrews. She scored just seven points all of last year and will be counted on to take a step forward for Regis this season.
“She brings a lot of energy,” Boughton said. “We’re working on her shot a little bit with her, but defensively is where she shines at this point in her career.”
This year will likely be a step back for Regis, but Boughton is optimistic about next season and he said with the young talent on his team this year, a new streak of sending girls to play collegiate basketball could be starting very soon.
Notes
Coach: Patrick Boughton, fifth season (71-28).
Last season: 18-6, 13-1 in Western Cloverbelt.
Roster: Caitlin Klink, jr., 5-4, F; Makenna Rohrscheib, so., 5-10, F; Katie Andrews, jr., 5-3, G; Adrienne Morning, jr., 5-11, F; Jannah Mehtahla, Jr., 5-6, F; Bella Larsen, so., 5-10, F; Ally Leis, jr., 5-4, G; Lauren Sermerad, so., 5-5, G; Izzy Skwierczynski, fr., 5-2, G; Makayla Hawker, fr., 5-2, G; Macyn Cullinan, fr., 5-11, F; Jessica Sabbagh, jr., 5-5, G.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10, vs. Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bishop John Paul Showcase; Thursday, Dec. 19, at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3, vs. Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 4, at Bloomer, 3 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9; vs. McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, vs. Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 20, vs. Menomonie, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23, at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan, 28, vs. Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30, at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, vs. Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6, at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11, at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14, vs. Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 17, vs. Elk Mound, 7:30 p.m.