Menomonie girls basketball is going to look pretty different this season. They graduated four starters from last season in Kylie Mogen, Lindsey Johnson, Destiny Haldeman and Lexi Hastings who averaged a combined 44 points, accounting for 81% of Menomonie's scoring last year. All four girls are playing collegiate athletics this year, with Mogen, Johnson and Haldeman playing basketball. Without them, the Mustangs are a very young and inexperienced squad.
“We have a lot of learning going on for us,” head coach Storm Harmon said. “I’m in my fifth year in the program now and it reminds me of my first year where a lot of the stuff that we’re doing is hopefully going to build a nice foundation going forward not only for this season but for the future.”
Sophomore Shelby Thornton is the lone returning starter for Menomonie. She averaged just 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds last season, but impressed Harmon both on and off the court.
“The ball will be in her hands a lot,” Harmon said. “She’s a sophomore, but from the leadership side, she communicates really well at both ends for our girls and demands a great effort from everyone. You’ll see her opportunities grow as the season goes.”
Thornton is one of six sophomores on the team this season and is expected to log significant minutes alongside fellow classmates Bella Jacobsen and Emma Mommsen.
Mommsen is the lone big on Menomonie. She’s 6-feet tall, but she lacks the kind of size that will come with age.
“You can tell she looks like a 6-foot sophomore right now,” Harmon said. “It’ll be fun to watch her grow in the coming years as she gets stronger and stronger, but she has nice athleticism for her size.”
Size will likely be Menomonie's biggest weakness this season, according to Harmon. Mommsen is the only girl over 5-foot-10 on the team and will be asked to try to replace some of the rebounding prowess Mogen brought to the team last season.
"We will lack size and depth," Harmon said, "but we will have an opportunity to make that up with quickness in our physical skill set and decision making."
Though the Mustangs' best chance to compete for a conference title again will likely come in a couple years from now, Harmon said he’s focused on winning this season and honoring the four seniors who have dedicated so much time to the program over their years.
“We’re laying it all out for them this year and our sophomores know that,” Harmon said.
Notes
Coach: Storm Harmon, fifth season
Last season: 16-6,8-4 in Big Rivers
Roster: Olivia Steinmetz, sr., 5-9, W; Shelby Styer, sr., 5-6, G; Rachel Dietrich, sr., 5-6, G; Mackenzie Bird, jr., 5-7, W; Shelby Thornton, so., 5-7, G; Emma Mommsen, so., 6-0, P; Helen Chen, so., 5-7, G; Bella Jacobsen, so., 5-6, G; Lauren Berg, so., 5-7, G, Emily Schwartz, sr., 5-5, G; Cece Behrend, so., 5-7, G.
Remaining schedule
Friday, Dec. 13, at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19, at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27, vs. Ashland 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28, vs. Merrill, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7, vs. Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10, vs. Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 20, at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24, vs. Rice Lake, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 30, Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7, vs. River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13, vs. Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 18, vs. Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20, at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.