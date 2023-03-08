Three area teams have reached the WIAA girls basketball state tournament for the 2022-23 season.
Colfax will take on Laconia in the semifinals on Thursday night. On Saturday morning, McDonell will face Albany and Blair-Taylor will face Wabeno/Laona in the semifinals.
Here’s a closer look at all three matchups.
Colfax Vikings vs. Laconia
The Colfax Vikings earned the No. 3 seed for Division 4 and will take on the No. 2 Laconia Spartans in the semifinals on Thursday night. They will tip-off approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of Aquinas vs. Mishicot, which begins at 6:35 p.m.
The Vikings advanced to state after a 39-37 victory over previously undefeated Neillsville in the sectional finals last Saturday.
The Vikings trailed 25-18 at halftime but held Neillsville to just 12 points in the second half to come back and advance to the state semifinals.
Defense was key in the Vikings’ two prior playoff victories as well, as they held Cadott to a season-low 35 points in the regional finals and held Phillips to their fourth-lowest scoring total of the season in the sectional semifinals.
This is the first trip to state for Colfax since 2013 when they finished as runner-up.
Colfax head coach Courtney Sarauer has a 55-13 record in three seasons leading the Vikings.
The Vikings finished tied for second in the Dunn St. Croix Conference this season with an 11-3 record in conference play. They have a 22-6 overall record this season.
Junior forward McKenna Shipman leads the Vikings with 16.4 points per game this season.
Laconia were co-conference champions in the Flyway Conference and have a 25-3 overall record this season.
Their leading scorers are sophomore guards Tierney Madigan and Payton Morgan, who average 12.5 and 10.6 points per game respectively.
The winner of Thursday’s night’s semi final will face the winner of Aquinas vs. Mishicot in the Division 4 championship game on Saturday following the Division 5 championship.
McDonell Lady Macks vs. Albany
The McDonell Central Catholic Lady Macks earned the No. 1 seed for Division 5 and will take on the fourth-seeded Albany Comets in the semifinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Friday.
The Lady Macks went 14-0 in conference play to clinch the Western Cloverbelt title in the regular season this year and are 24-5 overall. They are making their third consecutive trip to state after falling in the semifinals in the last two seasons.
McDonell advanced to the state semifinals after beating Siren 70-48 in the sectional final in Barron last Saturday.
McDonell junior guard Emily Cooper, who was named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year this season, led the Lady Macks with 23 points in the game after sinking six three-pointers in the first half.
Cooper led the Lady Macks with 15.7 points per game this season. Junior center Aubrey Dorn averaged 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and senior guard Marley Hughes averaged 11.4 points per game this season.
Their semifinal opponent—the Albany Comets—have a 28-0 record for the season, including going 12-0 in conference play to win the Six Rivers East.
Their leading scorer this season is sophomore guard Abby Hollis, who averages 17.4 points per game on a 50.6% field goal percentage.
Albany junior guard Alana Durtschi averages 15 points and 6.9 rebounds per game and senior center Gracie Freitag averages 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
The winner of Friday’s semifinal matchup will take on the winner of Blair-Taylor vs. Wabeno/Laona in the championship game at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.
Blair-Taylor Wildcats vs. Wabeno/Laona
The Blair-Taylor Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed for Division 5 and will take on the No. 3 seeded Wabeno/Laona Rebels. Tip-off is scheduled for 15 minutes following the McDonell-Albany game that begins at 9:05 a.m on Saturday.
Blair-Taylor won the Large Dairyland Conference this season with a 13-1 record in conference play and has a 27-1 overall record.
The Wildcats advance to the state semifinals after winning two close sectional games: 57-55 over Hillsboro in the semifinals and 62-57 over Belmont in the sectional championship.
This is Blair-Taylor’s first ever trip to the state tournament. The Wildcats fell in the sectional semifinals last season after a 23-1 record in the regular season.
Head coach Jesse Lien is 51-3 in two seasons leading the Wildcats.
They are led by a strong senior class which includes two top scorers at guard. Senior guard Lindsay Steien leads with 22.6 points per game and is their leading rebounder at 6.3 per game. Abby Thompson is right behind her at 18.3 points per game.
Thompson had 23 points and five steals in the Wildcats’ sectional championship win over Belmont and Steien had 21 points and eight assists.
Wabeno/Laona has a 21-7 overall record this season and finished as co-conference champions in the Northern Lakes. This is their first appearance at state as a co-op program and the first for either school since Wabeno fell in the semifinals as a standalone program in 1982.
The Rebels’ leading scorer is junior guard Rylee Yaegaer, who averages 12.5 points per game.
The winner of this matchup will face the winner of McDonell vs. Albany in the Division 5 championship game at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.