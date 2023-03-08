Cofax GBB headed to State

The Colfax girls basketball team celebrates after their sectional final win against Neillsville on March 4 in Osseo.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Three area teams have reached the WIAA girls basketball state tournament for the 2022-23 season.

Colfax will take on Laconia in the semifinals on Thursday night. On Saturday morning, McDonell will face Albany and Blair-Taylor will face Wabeno/Laona in the semifinals.