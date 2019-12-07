It appears there will be a new champion of the Western Cloverbelt this season.
After five years at the top of the conference, Regis is expected to take a step back this winter. The Ramblers’ run of sending girls to play collegiate basketball will be snapped without a single senior on the squad.
Without Regis at the top, the conference is up for grabs for a handful of teams.
Fall Creek is expected to be very strong this season after finishing tied with Osseo-Fairchild and Altoona for second in the conference. The Crickets return four of their five starters from last season, including the majority of their top scoring options in Ariel Heuer, Emma Ryan, Gianna Vollrath and Katelyn Hong. They all earned all-conference recognition as underclassmen last year.
"They're always an athletic program, I really respect their coach, so I think they'll be up there in the mix," Osseo-Fairchild coach Tera Simpson said.
Heuer, Hong and Mackensy Kolpien each averaged eight points for the Crickets last season.
"We will be a more experienced team with a good mix of size and speed," Fall Creek coach Jason Martzke said. "(We) will continue to grow and get better as the season goes on."
The Thunder will have to replace Sophiah Filla, who earned first-team all-conference honors last season, but with three returning starters and a strong group graduating from JV this season, Simpson said she expects her squad to be among the conference’s very best.
"I think we're going to be very competitive in the conference," Simpson said. "A lot of my sophomores are playing some big time minutes and doing a really good job, so it just kind of depends how quick our sophomore learning curve is for them to get into varsity basketball play and adjust to that."
Leading the way for Osseo-Fairchild will be 5-foot-7 senior Makayla Steinke, who averaged 9 points per game last season, and 6-foot junior Madison Hugdahl who averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year.
McDonell will be led by the conference's lone returning first team all-conference member, Maggie Craker. The 5-foot-9 junior is a deadly 3-point shooter who averaged 15 points per game last season and will be asked to lead a very young Macks team.
"They have a pretty good incoming class so they could be in the same boat as us with how quick their kids can play upperclassmen spots," Simpson said.
Craker is just one of three talented underclassmen who earned all-conference first or second recognition as sophomores last year, alongside Altoona’s Averie Varsho and Cadott’s Jada Kowalczyk.
Varsho leads a young Rails team looking to take the step up from contenders to conference champions this season for the first time since 2008. They have a talented core of juniors who will have to make up for the loss of Kayla Wiggins who earned first-team all-conference last season.
Kowalczyk is the lone returning starter for Cadott who will be in a building year, according to head coach Dave Hazuga. Junior Paisley Kane will likely be counted on to lead the way for the Hornets after averaging 5.9 points per game last year as a sophomore.
For Ramblers fans, 5-foot-10 sophomore Makenna Rohrscheib is a player to watch. She averaged 2.5 points per game last season but will be asked to help fill the hole All-Northwest Player of the Year Teryn Karlstad filled last season.
Thorp and Stanley-Boyd will look to improve after down seasons in 2018-19.
Last year's standings
Western
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Regis
|13-1
|18-6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|10-4
|14-9
|Fall Creek
|10-4
|11-10
|Altoona
|10-4
|13-10
|McDonell
|7-7
|11-13
|Cadott
|3-11
|7-14
|Thorp
|2-12
|4-18
|Stanley-Boyd
|1-13
|6-16
Eastern
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Colby
|16-0
|25-1
|Neillsville
|13-3
|21-4
|Owen-Withee
|11-4
|17-6
|Loyal
|10-6
|15-9
|Columbus
|7-8
|14-10
|Gilman
|7-8
|12-10
|Greenwood
|3-12
|6-15
|Spencer
|2-13
|3-18
|Granton
|0-15
|1-19
Team previews
Team capsules
Cadott
Coach: Dave Hazuga.
Last year: 7-14, 3-11.
Roster: SENIORS — Abby Eiler, Jenn Sonnentag, Autumn Bremness, Paisley Kane, Jasmine Horvat.
JUNIORS — Mac Prokupek, Hailey Wellner, Jada Kowalczyk, Meadow Barone.
SOPHOMORES — Olivia Goodman.
FRESHMEN — Lauryn Goettl, Laken Ryan, Elly Eiler.
Notes: The Hornets have a lot of senior experience, with several players having played multiple years on varsity. Second team all-conference selection Jada Kowalzyck is back after averaging 9.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season. They’ll need to replaced the production of graduated Jenna Sedlacek (8.1 ppg) and Mary Jo Prokupek (6.4 ppg), who both earned honorable mention all-conference recognition last season.
Fall Creek
Coach: Jason Martzke, 14th season.
Last year: 11-10, 10-4.
Roster: SENIORS — Allison Dunham, Quinlyn Rubeck, Tara Jiskra, Darcie Martin, Isabella Steinke.
JUNIORS — Hannah Ming, Ariel Heuer, Katelyn Hong, Emily Madden, Mackensy Kolpien, Emma Ryan.
SOPHOMORES — Gianna Vollrath, Anika Steinke.
Notes: With four starters returning from last year’s team which tied for second in the league, the Crickets should be one of the main contenders this winter. Five players are back who averaged six points or more last season. Junior Ariel Heuer (8.4 ppg) earned second team all-conference honors last winter, and Gianna Vollrath (7 ppg, 6 rpg) and Katelyn Hong (8 ppg, 4.1 rpg) were honorable mentions. The Crickets have a good mix of size and speed, according to longtime coach Jason Martzke.
Osseo-Fairchild
Coach: Tera Simpson, second season (14-9).
Last year: 14-9, 10-4.
Roster: SENIORS — Makayla Steinke; Kari Herman; Autumn Volbrecht; Korynn Metzler; Marissa Olson.
JUNIORS — Madison Hugdahl.
SOPHOMORES — Lacey Frase; Brooke McCune; Dezaray Eisberner; Mariah Steinke.
FRESHMEN — Eleice Dahl.
Notes: The Thunder need to replace leading scorer Sophiah Filla (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg) but have two more double-digit scorers coming back to soften the blow. Madison Hugdahl averaged 11.1 points as a sophomore, while Makayla Steinke averaged 10.7 as a junior. Rounding out the group of three returning starters is Korynn Melzler. Also back with the squad is Autumn Voblrecht and Brooke McCune, while the team is also optimistic about the JV players making the step up.
Stanley-Boyd
Coach: Alison Becker, ninth season.
Last year: 6-16, 1-13.
Roster: JUNIORS — Aaliyah Moore, P, 5-11; Mallory Gustafson, G, 5-5; Hannah Hause, F, 5-9; Marissa Gustafson, G, 5-5; Monica Derks, G, 5-4; Jade Fredrickson, G, 5-4.
SOPHOMORES — Leslie Derks, G, 5-6; Lily Hoel, F, 5-11; Jessica Hazuga, P, 5-7.
FRESHMEN — Kayte Licht, G, 5-4; Mallory Eslinger, G, 5-4; Teagan Becker, G, 5-8; Emily Brenner, F, 5-10; Tina Benson, G, 5-3; Sierra Close, F, 5-7.
Notes: The Orioles are exceptionally young this year, with no seniors and four underclassmen starting. They’ll need to overcome the loss of Hannah Hause to injury — she was the team’s most experienced player. Lily Hoel (12.3 ppg, 9 rpg) was an impact player as a freshman and should be one to keep an eye on at Stanley-Boyd. Marissa Gustafson (8 ppg, 3.4 apg) will be one of the Orioles’ facilitators.
Thorp
Coach: Keith Wicks.
Last year: 4-18, 2-12.
Roster: SENIORS — Brittney Rosemeyer, G, 5-4; Danielle Stroinski, G, 5-5.
JUNIORS — Kaytlyn Stunkel, F/G, 5-8; Emily Oberle, SF, 5-7; Kaylyn Hallin, 5-6; Addie Paskert, P, 5-10.
FRESHMEN — Sydney Wicks, G, 5-8; Brianna Horn, F, 5-7.
Notes: Thorp returns Kaytlyn Stunkel but needs to replace its top two scorers from last year in Cassidy Stroinski and Madison Wicks. The Cardinals opened the playoffs last season with a victory against Flambeau but fell in the second round to Prentice, 52-40.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Clear Lake at McDonell, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Gilman at Colby; Granton at Columbus; Neillsville at Greenwood; Spencer at Owen-Withee; Altoona at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Mauston at Neillsville; Ellsworth at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: Loyal at Colby; Owen-Withee at Columbus; Greenwood at Spencer; Gilman at Granton; Regis at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Regis vs. TBD at Bishop John Paul Showcase; Assumption vs. McDonell at Bishop John Paul Showcase, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16: Colby at Stratford; Greenwood at Abbotsford; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Altoona at Osceola; Cadott at Cornell; Osseo-Fairchild at La Crosse Central; Stanley-Boyd at Athens; Rib Lake at Owen-Withee; Pittsville at Spencer; Gilman at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Mondovi at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Neillsville at Colby; Gilman at Columbus; Greenwood at Granton; Loyal at Spencer; Stanley-Boyd at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27: Athens at Greenwood, 1 p.m.; Augusta vs. Loyal at Auburndale, 1 p.m.; Neillsville at Auburndale, 2:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau; Colby at Edgar.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Loyal vs. TBD at Auburndale; Neillsville vs. TBD at Auburndale.
Monday, Dec. 30: McDonell at Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 4 p.m.; Altoona at Elk Mound.
Thursday, Jan. 2: New Auburn at Granton, 5:30 p.m.; Athens at Colby, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3: Greenwood at Columbus; Owen-Withee at Gilman; Loyal at Granton; Neillsville at Spencer; McDonell at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Regis at Bloomer, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6: Cadott at Whitehall; Fall Creek at Durand; McDonell at Eleva-Strum; Medford at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Lake Holcombe at Gilman; Alma Center Lincoln at Greenwood.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Colby at Spencer; Loyal at Columbus; Neillsville at Granton; Greenwood at Owen-Withee; Cadott at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Stanley-Boyd at Spring Valley, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Colby at Granton; Columbus at Neillsville; Gilman at Greenwood; Owen-Withee at Loyal; Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Cornell at Gilman.
Friday, Jan. 17: Columbus at Colby; Gilman at Loyal; Owen-Withee at Neillsville; Altoona at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Flambeau at McDonell, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20: Neillsville at McDonell; Osseo-Fairchild at Black River Falls; Menomonie at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Augusta at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Thorp at Owen-Withee; Osseo-Fairchild at Eleva-Strum.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Granton at Pittsville, 6:30 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Colby; Spencer at Columbus; Gilman at Neillsville; Loyal at Greenwood; Fall Creek at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24: Spencer at Granton, 5:45 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27: Loyal at Marathon; Spencer at Athens.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Gilman at Colby, 5:45 p.m.; Columbus at Granton; Greenwood at Neillsville; Owen-Withee at Spencer.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Regis at Tomah.
Friday, Jan. 31: Colby at Greenwood; Northland Lutheran at Columbus; Spencer at Gilman; Granton at Owen-Withee; Neillsville at Loyal; Altoona at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3: Gilman at Rib Lake; Arcadia at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Alma/Pepin, 7:30 p.m.; Edgar at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Spencer at Greenwood, 6 p.m.; Loyal at Colby; Columbus at Owen-Withee; Granton at Gilman; Neillsville at Assumption.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Colby at Neillsville; Columbus at Gilman; Spencer at Loyal; Abbotsford at Owen-Withee; Greenwood at Cornell; McDonell at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Fall Creek at Gresham Community, 12:50 p.m.; West Salem at Altoona.
Monday, Feb. 10: Tomah at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Columbus at Greenwood; Gilman at Owen-Withee; Loyal at Granton; Spencer at Neillsville; Altoona at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Regis at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Granton at Greenwood, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: Spencer at Colby; Columbus at Loyal; Flambeau at Gilman; Neillsville at Granton; Owen-Withee at Greenwood; Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17: Granton at Colby; Neillsville at Columbus Catholic; Greenwood at Gilman; Loyal at Owen-Withee; Abbotsford at Spencer; Cameron at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Elk Mound at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Colby at Marathon.