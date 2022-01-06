Even just a few years ago, the feeling was palpable in the Cadott locker room. When the Hornets girls basketball team was about to go up against a high-caliber opponent, the inkling was inescapable.
"I'll admit, when I first started here, it was like, "Well, we're going to lose tonight,'" eighth-year coach Dave Hazuga said. "You could just feel that."
It was, in a way, understandable. Since the turn of the century, Cadott hasn't had much luck in girls basketball. Most seasons have ended with records under the .500 mark and a defeat in the first round of the playoffs. The Hornets have always given their all, but were rarely able to find the right combination to sustained success.
Now, after years of trying, they're starting to crack the code.
The Hornets are off to their best start to a season in decades, sitting at 8-1 entering Thursday's matchup with Bloomer. The program that once felt like losing outcomes were almost a given has flipped its mentality. Instead of thinking they won't win before games, they believe they won't be out-competed.
"We don't feel like we're the underdog anymore," Hazuga said. "We don't necessarily feel like we're always better than other teams, but we figure we're going to win or else lose a competitive game where we tried our best to win."
It's taken steady growth over the last few years to get here. The Hornets have a large junior class that's been a building block of this success. Two seasons ago, that group helped the program win its first playoff game in 19 years. As they've grown year after year, they've realized they can set their sights even higher.
"Starting as a freshman being on varsity, every year I've seen our changes," junior Elly Eiler said. "Everyone's putting it together and starting to grow, and now it's started clicking together. It's really nice to see that."
Cadott hasn't had a winning record in conference play since 1999. But now the Hornets have the look of a potential contender in the Western Cloverbelt Conference. They entered Thursday's action tied for second in the conference at 3-1.
January and February games that used to have no championship implications now take on an entirely new feel for the Hornets. They'll be playing title-deciding games past the midway point of the season.
"It's pretty exciting going into those games because I feel like we've always been the underdog," junior Lauryn Goettl said. "But now people are starting to see us, starting to notice us."
Goettl and her fellow juniors have helped lead the charge. As of Monday, Goettl was the third-leading scorer in the conference at 18.8 points per game. Eiler was a few spots behind at 12.7 points per contest.
On the other end of the court, the Hornets' defense has been a driving force behind its hot start. They've allowed an opponent to score more than 40 points just twice this season.
This team's group has been playing together for years, rising through the youth system together. That's aided their development at the high school level. Now as the wins begin to pile up, confidence has been added to the mix. It's led to impressive results so far.
"Many of us when we were younger, we didn't really want to take the ball," Eiler said. "But now everyone's starting to drive, everyone's shooting more and everyone will get the ball and won't second-guess themselves. Everyone's more confident in their abilities and we know that we can do what's asked of us."
Along with the newfound confidence, it's taken the right mix of skill and determination to get here, Hazuga said.
"The overall talent level of the players has been rising," Hazuga said. "In every grade there have been new players that come in and make the team a little bit better than last year and the year before, and so on. This has kind of been a work in progress as we've built to this. We've been competitive the last couple years, and we really hope to make a stronger stand this year."
To do so, the immediate future will be paramount. Beginning with Thursday's game at Bloomer, the Hornets will face the other top three teams in the conference standings all in a 12-day stretch. Each meeting will be on the road.
It won't be easy, but Cadott is glad to have the challenge.
"This team has a chance to be special," Hazuga said. "Since we're young, I don't know how special that will be. Maybe we're a year away from being that way. But we're not going downhill anymore, that's for sure. It's fun.
"The players that came before these girls have set the example that they're following, and it's just coming together now. It really has been a seven-and-a-half year process. These girls know how to compete and they know how to play. It's such a great group."