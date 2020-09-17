A high-ranking official from the WIAA said last week the prep governing body plans on going ahead with a state girls golf tournament — for now. That's music to the ears of the top contenders in the CloverCroix.
"We're really excited," Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Izzy Popple said Thursday following the conference's meet at Princeton Valley Golf Club. "We're nervous, because we want to go but we don't know if we're gonna. As a team, individually, we're all just practicing really hard in hopes (of making it)."
The Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek co-op, formed last season, is looking to make a second straight trip to state as a team. While Ariel Heuer graduated following a third-place individual state finish, the squad returns four golfers from a group that finished fourth among Division 2 Wisconsin teams.
Popple and fellow returner Madyson Rosman, who both finished in the top 25 at last year's state meet, helped the team at least share first place in the first three CloverCroix events this fall. They were rewarded with votes in this week's state coaches' poll, the first of the season.
"After all of us pretty much going to state together and being with each other for a very long time, there are a lot of high expectations for us," Rosman said.
"We miss Ariel, of course, but you've got to move on," Popple added. "Keep moving, keep working."
And don't forget about Regis/Altoona, which tied Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek for the team title at the CloverCroix's first event of the year and earned a standalone title on a chilly afternoon Thursday. They too have made a strong case to be considered among the best Division 2 programs in Wisconsin.
"I was praying that we'd get to play (playoffs) because we just dropped to D2 this year so we have a better opportunity to make it to state," Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson said.
Elli and her sister Emma led the way for Regis/Altoona at Princeton Valley, tying for the individual medalist honors with a pair of 44's. Regis/Altoona edged out Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek as a team by six strokes thanks to a 191 total.
"Me and Emma are normally always really close together because we golf together all the time," Elli Anderson said. "So we always shoot about the same thing."
"I think it's really cool," Emma Anderson said. "It's awesome when we do good, both of us."
The WIAA is not conducting state tournament events at University of Wisconsin facilities this fall, meaning state girls golf has to move from its usual home at University Ridge. In addition to confirming the state meet is still on, WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski told Wisconsin.Golf last Wednesday the WIAA plans on moving the culminating event to Blackwolf Run in Kohler. Shafranski said he expects the change in venue to be officially approved during the scheduled WIAA Board of Control meeting on Friday.
That means the CloverCroix golfers’ seasons won't end next week following the conference tournament at Lake Hallie. After all the student-athletes have been through the past six months, just getting a chance to compete a bit longer is just as valuable as an opportunity for state glory.
"It makes me so happy being able to play, especially with my team and the girls I play with every single meet," said Rosman, who finished a stroke behind the Andersons for third Thursday. "We're all really close."
"We are basically like a giant family," Emma Anderson said.
The CloverCroix will play one more regular season meet at Whitetail in Colfax on Monday before Thursday's conference tournament.
CloverCroix
at Princeton Valley
Team scores
1, Regis/Altoona 191; 2, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 197; 3, Flambeau 208; 4, Colfax/Elk Mound 222; 5, Stanley-Boyd 231.
Top individuals
T1, Emma Anderson (R/A) & Elli Anderson (R/A) 44; 3, Madyson Rosman (O-F/FC) 45; 4, Lydia Jensen (R/A) 46; T5, Shyla Applebee (F) 48 & Izzy Popple (O-F/FC) 48.
Other finishers
Colfax/Elk Mound: Hannah Lemler 61; Ella Reese 63; Grace Shafer 54; Olivia Clickner 51; Emma Nechanicky 56. Flambeau: Abby Bratanich 55; Sophie Hauser 51; Alyssa Polak 54; Cassi Giwojna 66. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek: Eleice Dahl 54; Trinity Knutson 50; Brenna Seefeldt 57. Regis/Altoona: Jayden Koenig 57; Brianna Coenen 58. Stanley-Boyd: Emme Felmlee 50; Bella Green 59; Hannah Tinjum 61; Liberty Simon 62; Melyssa Kohler 61.