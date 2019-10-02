Colfax's Abby DeMoe held off Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Ariel Heuer on the back nine to capture an individual regional championship Wednesday in Arcadia.
Both DeMoe and Heuer made the turn after nine holes with a 40 on their scorecards. But the Colfax senior carded a 39 on the back nine, edging Heuer by a stroke to claim medalist honors.
DeMoe led the field with a 7-over par 79.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek won the team regional championship, led by Heuer's 80. Madyson Rosman finished fifth with a score of 89 for the regional champs.
Arcadia/Independence also advanced to sectionals with a runner-up finish as a team.
DeMoe's teammate Morgan Schleusner qualified for sectionals with a score of 100. Stanley-Boyd's Emme Felmlee also earned a trip to sectionals with a 106.
Superior regional
Eau Claire Memorial advanced to Division 1 sectionals as a team, placing fourth in Superior. The Old Abes were led by Emmie Verhaagh's seventh-place finish. She carded a 90.
Chippewa Falls' Kaleigh Ripley and Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson punched their tickets to sectionals, both shooting a 93 to tie for ninth.
Eau Claire North's Erika Braaten and Haley Cronin are also moving on to sectionals following a score of 100 apiece.
New Richmond won the regional title with a team score of 340, led by Jessica Hagman's 73. Hagman was the individual champion.
Luck regional
Both Barron and Flambeau finished in the top four of the team standings at Luck to advance to Division 2 sectionals.
Ladysmith's Jackie Wallin earned an individual sectional berth, finishing tied for fifth.