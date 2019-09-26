LAKE HALLIE – Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek’s decision to form a girls golf co-op this fall sent ripples through the area scene. Ariel Heuer finally had a girls team to play on, and a powerhouse in the Cloverbelt Conference was formed.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek completed a Cloverbelt season sweep on Thursday, cruising to a 58-stroke victory at the league’s conference meet at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
Heuer wasn’t able to keep her own personal streak going – for the first time all year she wasn’t the top individual – but had built up enough of a lead throughout the rest of the season over Colfax’s Abby DeMoe to claim the individual conference title as well. She shot an 81, two strokes back of DeMoe.
Three of the top four individual finishers Tuesday were from Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek, with Izzy Popple and Madyson Rosman taking third and fourth, respectively.
“It’s just been a blast with them,” Heuer said.
Heuer, the lone Fall Creek representative on the squad, had previously played with Fall Creek’s boys squad in the springs due to a lack of female golfers at the school. She was stellar on that stage, playing as the Crickets’ No. 1 golfer and earning a trip to sectionals, but wasn’t able to fully fit in.
“I just feel more comfortable talking about literally anything,” Heuer said. “I met my best friend here. I tell them everything. When I played with the guys, I couldn’t tell them everything. There are some things I just can’t tell guys.”
Heuer joined an Osseo-Fairchild team with strong tradition. Four of the top five spots in the Cloverbelt last year went to Thunder players, and while the team was hit hard by graduation, Popple and Rosman entered the year with preseason all-conference honors.
“We had a nice base,” Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek coach Scott Vold said. “Adding Ariel was just the icing on the cake.”
“She was definitely the best person to ever come into our team,” Popple said. “We were so excited.”
It’s made for a tremendous top trio for the co-op. The squad also earned three of the top four spots in the season standings, with Popple finishing third and Rosman fourth. The trio were joined on the all-conference team by DeMoe and Morgan Schleusner from Colfax.
“These girls, they definitely know what they’re doing,” Heuer said. “Some of the guys last year were just starting and they didn’t really know what to do. These girls already knew and they already had the first level ground. It’s been really fun.”
Heuer shot a five or better on all but two holes Thursday. Her impact on the program hasn’t just been on the scorecards, though.
“She’s our only senior, too, so she’s been a big help to the younger kids,” Vold said. “We had four freshmen coming in and she’s been a lot of help with them. She’s been a great leader.”
DeMoe, who finished second in the season standings, was finally able to topple Heuer on Tuesday. Last year’s Cloverbelt medalist shot a 79, powered by a pair of birdies on the front 9.
“It’s feels like a relief,” DeMoe said. “The past couple tournaments I’ve really struggled so my mindset going into today was, this is my last tournament, I want to finish off the conference well. I definitely succeeded in my goal.”
Osseo finished with 35 points on the season, a nine-point advantage on second-placed Regis/Altoona. Flambeau, in its first year in the conference, took third with 23 points.
Regionals kick off next week, with Division 2 Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek set to compete alongside Arcadia/Independence and Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau in the third wave at Arcadia. Regis/Altoona will play at Superior in D1.
Big Rivers
Hudson’s Paige Hillman locked up Big Rivers Player of the Year honors with another victory in the conference meet, shooting a 78 Thursday at Turtleback.
River Falls took the time title in both the championship and overall season. Wildcats Jaden Woiwode and Hannah Harper finished two and three on the season, while Eau Claire Memorial’s Maddie Logan and Emmy Verhaagh rounded out the all-conference teams in fourth and fifth. Verhaagh finished four strokes ahead of her teammate on Thursday to earn fourth.
Menomonie’s Olivia Steinmetz took sixth and Chippewa Falls’ Kaleigh Ripley eighth in the final standings, earning the pair second-team all-conference honors. North’s top finisher overall was Ally Klauck.
Memorial took third in the season standings, recording 37.5 points. Menomonie, Rice Lake, North and Chippewa falls finished fourth through seventh.
Cloverbelt championship
at Lake Hallie
Team scores
1, Osseo-Fairchild 377; T2, Regis/Altoona & Flambeau 435; 4, Colfax 470; 5, Stanley-Boyd 503.
Top finishers
1, Abby DeMoe (Colfax) 79; 2, Ariel Heuer (Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek) 81; 3, Izzy Popple (O-F/FC) 89; 4, Madyson Rosman (O-F/FC) 93; 5, Morgan Schleusner (Colfax) 100.
Other finishers
Flambeau: Abby Bratanich 104, Sophie Hauser 111, Shyla Applebee 103, Katie Zimmer 117, Alyssa Polak 119. Stanley-Boyd: Emmie Felmlee 112, Hannah Tinjum 128, Liberty Simon 133, Bella Green 130, Abi Hall 163. Regis/Altoona: Elli Anderson 101, Sara Postl 112, Sydni Yarrington 118, Quinn Petersilka 104. Colfax: Hannah Lemler 127, Lillie Hayden 164. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek: Eleice Dahl 114, Brenna Sufeldt 132.
Big Rivers championship
at Turtleback
Team scores
1, River Falls 388; 2, Hudson 413; 3, Eau Claire Memorial 417; 4, Eau Claire North 459; 5, Chippewa Falls 460, 6, Rice Lake 471; 7, Menomonie 473.
Top finishers
1, Paige Hillman (Hudson) 78; T2, Jaden Woiwode (RF) & Hannah Harper (RF) 88; 4, Emmy Verhaagh (ECM) 97; 5, Maddie Logan (ECM) 99.
Other finishers
Hudson: Courtney Dummer 114, Molly Nelson 113, Makayla Shilts 109, Maliah Pytlaski 113. Memorial: Keelan Beeksma 104, Britt Wiemeri 124, Isabelle Campbell 117. North: Ally Klauck 107, Samantha Thompson 108, Haley Cronin 118, Arika Braaten 126, Mallory Pieper 145. Rice Lake: Emma Vande Voort 103, Jaymee Benning 131, Emma Thompson 144, Laurel Wagner 122, Callie Karslens 115. River Falls: Makaylin Harer 107, Mekinnah Xiong 107, Lilly Accola 105. Chippewa Falls: Kaleig Ripley 105, Rachel Fransway 109, Brystall Roshell 130, Marley Sterling 129, Sydney Trinrud 117. Menomonie: Olivia Steinmetz 108, Carli Dahms 118, Lauren Kado 124, Kira Nevin 124, Lauren McNally 123.