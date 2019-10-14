Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek’s Ariel Heuer is tied for third, seven strokes behind the Division 2 leader, after the first day of the state golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Heuer shot a plus-11 83, leading the co-op as it ranked fifth as a team after the first round. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek shot a plus-117 overall, while Edgewood sits in the lead with a plus-59.
Colfax’s Abby DeMoe, competing as an individual, is tied for sixth in D2 after carding a plus-15 87. Rounding out Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek is Izzy Popple (tied for 24th), Madyson Rosman (tied for 28th), Eleice Dahl (31st) and Trinity Knudtson (39th).
In Division 1, Hudson’s Paige Hillman is tied for 31st and River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode is tied for 39th.
Tournament play concludes today, with Division 1 set to tee off at 8 a.m. and Division 2 to follow at 8:50 a.m.