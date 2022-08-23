In 2021 the Regis/Altoona girls golf team came close to sending a couple individuals to the state golf meet. Coach Chris Anderson speculated the team would’ve made it to state if they had been in any other sectional except playing against Prescott and St. Croix Central.

Regis/Altoona took third in Division 2 sectionals last season, finishing behind state qualifiers Prescott and St. Croix Central.