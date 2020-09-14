Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls has a new coach in Morgan Hanson. The Cardinals have a pair of golfers in Sydney Trinrud and Marley Sterling who they feel can set the top of their lineup with consistency. Maddy Henneman, Sophie Koehler and Clare Matott can also slot into the lineup, among others, according to Hanson. ... Hudson appears to be the strongest team in the conference. The Raiders won the team title at their home invite and produced the medalist in Olivia Grothaus. ... Menomonie coach Jim Nelson expects it to be a rebuilding year for the Mustangs, who will look to gain varsity experience throughout the squad. Second team all-conference player Olivia Steinmetz has graduated, and junior Lauren Kado is among the team's top returners. ... Rice Lake has plenty of experience back on the course, with five golfers back from last year's regional lineup. Emma VandeVoort is back as the Warriors' top scorer. ... River Falls took second at the Hudson meet, led by fourth-place Jaden Woiwode. She went to state last year, and should help the Wildcats contend in the conference this fall.
CloverCroix
Colfax/Elk Mound is making its debut as a program. The co-op has seen the likes of Hannah Lemler, Grace Shafer and Olivia Clickner post nine-hole scores in the 50s this year. ... Flambeau qualified for team sectionals last season, and has four of the five golfers from that lineup back. That includes Shyla Applebee, who took 10th at sectionals. ... Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek won the Cloverbelt last year before the conference merged with the Dunn-St. Croix and added Flambeau for girls golf. The team went to state last year, and has four golfers back in the mix. Madyson Rosman was the medalist at the second league meet of the season. ... Regis/Altoona had a strong start to the year when Emma Anderson took medalist honors at the first meet and the team tied for first place overall. Regis/Altoona also has Elli Anderson back, who qualified for sectionals last fall ... Stanley-Boyd has a sectional qualifier back in Emme Felmlee, a sophomore. The Orioles are a young squad, with no seniors and only one junior. Coach Devon Wenndt expects a lot of healthy competition within his squad for lineup spots.
Others
Baldwin-Woodville is aiming to finish in the top half of the Middle Border Conference. The Blackhawks can build around Roza Emmert and Lezlie Weyer, who both averaged nine-hole scores in the 50s last season. ... Barron was the Heart O' North conference runner-up and reached sectionals last season, and with tons of experience back, could be poised for a step forward. Claire Bartlett is among their top golfers back. ... Ladysmith has good numbers in the program and wants to keep building. They've got a sectional qualifier returning in senior Jackie Wallin.
Outlooks by Spencer Flaten, based on information provided by coaches.