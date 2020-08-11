Golf is likely the sport most equipped to on go on during the coronavirus pandemic. It was no surprise girls golf, which is played in the fall at the prep level in Wisconsin, was among the sports the WIAA deemed low risk in its return-to-play plan.
While there is a strong team aspect to prep golf, it remains a somewhat individual experience. You don't share a ball, and most players already use their own equipment. With an entire golf course serving as the playing surface, it is possible to maintain distance from teammates and the competition. As Eau Claire North coach Sam Erickson pointed out, you don't want to be standing within six feet of someone swinging a club anyways.
Golf tournaments at various levels have been running all summer across the state, providing hope for high schools anxious to hit the links once again.
"I know there's a lot of question about, 'If it's not safe enough to be in school five days a week is it really safe enough for sports?'" Colfax/Elk Mound coach Ryan Krall said. "I think we are a little bit of an exception to that because golf kind of lends itself to social distancing and those sorts of things that you need to be able to do to stay healthy and stay safe."
The biggest hurdle according to area coaches? How to get the players to the course.
"We're used to just packing everything in the van and filling up as many seats as we can and just going," Krall said. "That isn't going to happen anymore."
"How are we going to get there is the big question," Erickson said.
Getting buses may be an option for some schools but may not be feasible for all. Regis/Altoona coach Marc Lundquist said Regis only has one bus for all its fall sports to use, so the athletic department is encouraging parents to drive their kids as much as possible.
"But that's not going to work all the time," Lundquist said.
As for the golf itself, the WIAA detailed its sport-specific guidelines in late June. Coaches are responsible for making sure social distancing is followed while playing or chatting, with workouts divided into pods of five to 10 players. Players are discouraged from touching their face, the flagstick, bunker rakes and other players’ golf balls or equipment. All are encouraged to bring their own equipment, balls and water bottles.
"We already ask them to keep the flagstick in whenever they can," Krall said. "We ask them to play as quickly as they can, moving ahead of the rest of your group to continue playing a little quicker sometimes. All of those things kind of tie in with the extra guidelines that we have in society now. Our kids have kind of already been practicing those things without really even knowing it going into this. They're a little bit more pretrained and preconditioned to do these things."
Players are not required to wear masks but can if they desire. Coaches and others around the course are encouraged to wear face coverings, especially when not able to maintain social distancing.
Those on the course will be limited to players, coaches, athletic trainers and officials. All others, including managers and media members, are to stay in the gallery or remain 15 yards from all athletes.
"We certainly have an easier task ahead of us than football and volleyball do," Lundquist said.
Like in every sport, players and coaches should check their temperature at home before attending practices or events. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should stay home. The WIAA encourages a record be kept of everyone present at team activities.
The status of the state tournament, set to be played at Madison's University Ridge, remains up in the air. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek was the only local school to take part in the event as a team last year, while players from Colfax, Hudson and River Falls qualified individually. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Ariel Heuer, who has since graduated, finished in third among Division 2 individual participants.
The somewhat normal start time for the season benefits girls golf if a tournament is held. Any pushback of the start date would require an aggressively shortened regular season schedule considering the sport often battles looming winter weather come tournament time even during a normal year.
Girls golf teams, along with girls tennis, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country teams, can start practicing on Aug. 17. The WIAA set the earliest day for girls golf competitions at Aug. 20.
"A lot of the girls were playing all summer in preparation for the season," Lundquist said. "Playing for their school and playing for their team, it ups the ante a little bit. ... They're really eager to get going."