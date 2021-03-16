CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sidney Polzin got a rude awakening.
It was her first year of under-14 hockey, and the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie forward was gunning for a spot with the highly touted Team Wisconsin club program.
“I remember thinking I had a great tryout,” Polzin said. “They used to post the roster immediately after the tryout was done and everybody had to go look for their name on the list. When I didn’t see my name on the list, everything just kind of dropped out of me.”
She knew she had to work harder. She re-committed to the sport, putting in countless hours both during the winter months synonymous with hockey and in the offseason, when some others leave their sticks idle in their bags. A year later, she came back and made the team. This year, she was named the top senior player in all of Wisconsin.
A quick rise, one mirrored by her high school team. The Sabers, who once struggled to win a Big Rivers game, are now state champions.
They followed a path that brought the program’s first playoff win since 2013-14, its first sectional title in its current construction and, of course, its first state crown.
“There’s a couple girls on our team that started calling it ‘Our Cinderella story,’” Polzin said.
For her efforts in making CFM history, Polzin is the 2020-21 Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year.
“Her and just the whole senior group have just came in and had the attitude and determination that they wanted this program to be better than when they got into it,” CFM coach Tony Menard said. “We had started a lot of that conversation when they were a freshman group. To see them and see her step up and not only lead by example on the ice but lead by example in the locker room, that’s what we were looking for.”
While it may have culminated in a storybook ending, Polzin and the CFM seniors took a long road to get to a state championship. The group went 6-16-2 as freshmen, a sixth-straight losing season for the program, and went winless against Big Rivers competition. There was improvement through the years, but it was gradual until this winter. They upped the win total to seven in their sophomore season and 10 in their junior campaign, the first time the program hit double-digit wins since 2011-12. Still, they faced a quick exit from the playoffs.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie provides a strong lesson for teams at any level – things can change for the better, and they can do it quickly. Menard and CFM players have been pointed to the locker room tranquility, the close-knit nature of the group, as playing a big part in the success. Menard said Polzin helped make that happen.
“We knew we had to change things in the locker room, and she was right there along the whole way in the process to get us to the point where it’s a family,” Menard said.
Perhaps the first sign of things to come was a victory against Hudson last year, this year’s senior class’s first Big Rivers win. Polzin scored the game-winner that night, the type of moment Menard understood would be more common with her going forward.
Not that CFM was a team of destiny throughout this season. The Sabers were regulars in the state-wide rankings but dropped six games, including one each against the three other members of the Big Rivers. They entered the playoffs as a four-seed in their sectional and had to meet three teams that had previously beaten them: Hayward, Western Wisconsin and St. Croix Valley. Menard said on the ice following the state title victory the Sabers may have had the toughest playoff road of any team.
CFM handled Hayward 4-0 in the postseason opener, then upset top-seeded Western Wisconsin 3-2 thanks to an eventual game-winner assisted by Polzin. She said that win was when she began to realize this team had what it takes to claim a state title. In the sectional final, Polzin exploded for four goals and an assist in a 7-4 scorefest with the Fusion.
Their mettle would continue to be tested at state, first in a semifinal game where the Sabers had to score four go-ahead goals before finally securing an overtime triumph against Central Wisconsin, and then in a title game against the University School of Milwaukee that saw them enter the final period down 1-0.
“Going into the locker room after the second period, we knew that we had to score,” Polzin said. “I had all the confidence in the world that we were going to. I wasn’t really nervous for that. I just knew we all had to take a gut check and say, ‘OK, this is our last moment here. We’ve got to do it right now or never.’”
Ella Ausman tied it at 1-1 40 seconds into the third, but the Sabers needed one more equalizer after the Wildcats answered six minutes later. This time it was Polzin who came up clutch, sending a laser of a shot to the back of the net midway through the period. A prove-it moment, the goal showed Polzin deserved to be considered among the state’s best. It also forced overtime, allowing Joey Schemenauer to score the goal that will go down in Saber lore.
“I got to watch it from the bench,” Polzin said. “I remember being the first one on the ice, jumping the boards and rushing into the huddle, throwing your stick and gloves in the air. I don’t think it really hit me until we started getting out of the huddle that we literally just won state. It’s such a cool experience that I don’t think I will ever forget.”
Polzin finished with 25 goals and 16 assists in 20 total games. Prior to the state championship game, she was named Wisconsin’s Ms. Hockey, an honor bestowed upon the top senior player in the state. She’s the first to ever win the award for CFM.
“I wasn’t the most talented player in the state, but the trophy really showed character and just the hard work I put in over the years,” Polzin said.
Polzin, set to compete at the collegiate level at Saint Mary’s in Winona, Minn., graduates ranked third in program history with 131 career points. But the impact she and her teammates have had goes beyond the box score. She began to see the roots soon after the state championship was secured.
“To take it back to our community was just an amazing experience,” Polzin said. “We were getting texts from family friends and co-workers of parents, random people in the community saying their little girls want to join hockey now. Just the impact that we’ve had on the youth hockey in our community, we’ll be able to see in ten years from now just how we were able to inspire these little girls.”