The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers hit the ice Thursday night ready to end their winless streak against the Eau Claire Area Stars. And that they did.
The Sabers got first-period goals from Paige Steinmetz and Emma-Lyn Stephenson and held on for a 2-1 triumph over the Stars at Hobbs Ice Center.
This is Sabers head coach Tony Menard’s first victory over the Stars in the seven years he’s been coaching.
“We had a lot of success last year,” Menard said, ”but this is something this locker room has that no other team has had in the last seven years.”
Despite last year’s state championship, the Sabers haven’t been able to clinch a victory over the Stars in 14 games. Their last win over the Stars was in January 2014, though they did tie 4-4 in their first matchup last season.
This year, though, the Sabers changed the story.
The Sabers came out with a slow start in the first period but quickly heated up, taking took control of the ice.
Paige Steinmetz put the first puck in the goal for the Sabers with about six minutes left in the period, racking up her second goal of the season.
Steinmetz, a sophomore at Chi-Hi, garnered 24 points last season.
“Paige is a great athlete and she has been in big moments in big games so far in her young career,” Menard said, “and you’re starting to see her get comfortable on the ice and starting to feel very confident with the puck on her stick.”
In a strong game for Sabers sophomores, Stephenson secured a second score against the Stars with six seconds to spare in the first period.
CFM kept control of the puck in the second period, keeping it mostly in front of the ECA goal, but goalie Alesha Smith was able to keep the Sabers at bay. She didn’t allow any more goals to be put on the board, even as the Stars had two players in the penalty box.
“Alesha really kept us in the game in the second period where we were shorthanded a couple of times,” ECA head coach Tom Bernhardt said.
Although they kept the Sabers out of their net, the Stars weren’t able to put any goals away themselves. The Stars finished out the second period down 2-0.
The Stars had more to say in the third period, taking more control of the puck and taking shots, allowing CFM goalie Kasandra Herr the chance to add a few saves to to her stats sheet.
However, the Stars didn’t give Herr the shutout.
Abby Karnitz capitalized on a power play and landed ECA their first and only goal of the game with less than three minutes left in the period.
Neither team was able to rack up any other goals, finishing off 2-1 for the Sabers.
This is CFM’s first conference win, making their conference record 1-2 and their overall record 4-3. ECA stands at 0-2 and 2-6, respectively.
The Sabers face off against the Hayward Hurricanes next Tuesday, while the Stars take on the St. Croix Valley Fusion.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Eau Claire Area 1
CFM 2 0 0 — 2
ECA 0 0 1 — 1
First period: 1, CFM, Paige Steinmetz (Addie Frenette), 10:32; 2, CFM, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, 16:54 (pp). Third period: 3, ECA, Abby Karnitz (Kennedy Gruhlke), 14:29 (pp).
Shots: CFM 11-17-10-38, ECA 7-7-5-19. Penalties: CFM 5 for 10 mins, ECA 5 for 10 mins. Goalies: CFM: Kasandra Herr (19 shots, 18 saves); ECA: Alesha Smith (38 shots, 36 saves).