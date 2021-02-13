The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey program's resurgence went to a whole new level Saturday.
Three years ago, the co-op finished the season with six wins. This season, it will finish it at the state tournament.
The Sabers punched their first ticket to state in co-op history on Saturday, defeating St. Croix Valley 7-4 in the Division 1 sectional finals in River Falls.
It was just the latest step in what has been a landmark year for the program.
The Sabers jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in a complete performance against the Fusion. Sidney Polzin netted four goals for CFM, and Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Kendall Rudiger and Addison Frenette added goals of their own.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 28 shots in net.
CFM took a 2-0 advantage in the first period, and the Fusion came within one goal of the lead just once. That was in the second period.
The Sabers responded with two goals to start the third — one from Frenette and another from Polzin.
It added up to some history.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has never been to the state tournament, although the Chippewa Falls/McDonell program went in 2007 and 2008.
The Sabers will learn their opponent for the state semifinals when the field is re-seeded. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will both host a semifinal on Wednesday before the state championship is played Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
CFM will take a 12-6-1 record into the semis. Fellow Big Rivers member Eau Claire Area is also still alive.